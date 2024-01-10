With the ever-rising popularity of anime, the demand for accessible and legal streaming platforms has also increased.

So many options are available for fans to catch their favorite characters. However, getting lost in the plethora of illegal sites can present an issue. Fortunately, there are several websites that offer a diverse range of anime titles for free – and they do so legally. Here’s a list of anime websites that offer free access to both popular shows and cult classics. These complimentary streaming services are guaranteed to provide an exhilarating experience, satisfying your anime cravings.

7. RetroCrush

RetroCrush is a free, ad-supported streaming service that focuses on classic anime titles. If you have a penchant for nostalgic anime from the 70s, 80s, and 90s, then this platform is for you. RetroCrush also offers a unique selection of vintage anime that can be enjoyed legally and for free. Although it is not available in many regions, the platform allows you to access it with the use of a VPN.

6. AnimeLab

AnimeLab is an excellent platform for streaming anime and keeping up with your favorite shows, all for free. Although it is currently available exclusively in Australia and New Zealand, the platform allows the use of VPN to access its library.

5. GogoAnime

GogoAnime stands out as a free anime platform that provides an excellent viewing experience for those mindful of their budget. The website houses a comprehensive collection of both classic and recent anime titles by swiftly updating its library with the latest releases. Despite being a free streaming platform, it ensures a pleasant user experience by avoiding intrusive ads. GogoAnime is also available in almost all regions of the world.

4. Tubi TV

Tubi is a free streaming platform that hosts a diverse collection of movies and TV shows, including over 250 anime titles. The platform is ad-supported, meaning users can enjoy anime content without having to pay for a subscription. Tubi’s anime library may not be as extensive as some dedicated anime platforms, but it offers a decent variety for free. Although it is not available in other regions apart from the US, the platform is VPN-friendly.

3. 9anime

9anime is a website that provides free and legal streaming of anime series and movies. Unlike many other unofficial anime streaming sites, 9anime operates within legal boundaries, making it a safe and legitimate option for anime lovers who prefer watching content on a website rather than dedicated streaming platforms. On the site, you can watch various categories of high-quality anime without spending a penny or even registering.

2. Funimation

Funimation is another major player in the anime streaming industry. Owned by Sony, Funimation curates a selection of popular anime with both subbed and dubbed options. It is recognized as one of the best anime streaming services as it offers access to recently added series and movies with English subtitles and audio. While they offer a premium subscription service, they also have a free tier that allows users to watch a variety of anime titles with ads.

1. Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is a well-known and reputable streaming platform that offers a vast library of anime titles. The platform is a collaborative effort between Sony Pictures and Aniplex (Japan), providing free access to watch anime. While the platform has a premium payable subscription that offers ad-free access to its entire anime library, it also provides free ad-supported streaming of a selection of anime series and movies. The free version offers a great way to explore their extensive catalog and discover new favorites. Although it’s not available in all regions, the portal is VPN-friendly.