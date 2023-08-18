The best ‘High School DxD’ watch order

While it might come off as a bit trashy today and equally a show that gives anime a bad name at times, High School DxD is undeniably popular with anime fans all over the world.

The sometimes controversial supernatural harem anime about fallen angels, devils, and a horny teenager was based on Ichiei Ishibumi’s original light novels, serialized from 2008 to 2018.

The engaging anime adaptation was first released in 2012. The 12-episode season was produced by TNK, the animation studio behind the School Days adaptation, directed by Tetsuya Yanagisawa and written by Takao Yoshioka working with the author. In the following year after its release, two bonus OVA episodes would be released alongside light novel publications.

The adaptation would continue in a new 12-episode season the following year, High School DxD New, featuring a returning cast and crew. The season received an additional OVA episode in 2015 ahead of the release of another 12-episode sequel season, High School DxD BorN, which featured an anime-original arc.

Image via Crunchyroll

Season three’s OVA episode would be the last for director Yanagisawa, writer Yoshioka, and studio TNK. The crew would part following creative differences with author Ishibumi and High School DxD’s final 12-episode season would instead be adapted at studio Passione. The studio behind Citrus would deliver High School DxD Hero in 2018. The season was directed by Yoshifumi Sueda and written by Kenji Konuta.

Sorting all 48 episodes and four OVAs into release order, the best watch order for High School DxD is as follows:

High School DxD

OVA episodes one and two

High School DxD New

OVA episode three, “I’m Enveloped in Breasts!”

High School DxD BorN

OVA episode four, “The Unresurrected Phoenix”

High School DxD Hero

As with most anime, you can stream High School DxD on Crunchyroll now. Ishibumi’s light novels are published in English by Yen Press.