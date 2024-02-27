Naruto Shippuden — the anime adaptation of the second half of the Naruto manga — is a thorough adaptation to say the least. The show has exactly 500 episodes and, while many are manga canon, almost as many episodes are filler.

Naruto Shippuden has 204 episodes of filler but fortunately, unlike its predecessor, the majority of these are actually good. Not to say Naruto doesn’t have any good filler, but Naruto Shippuden has several incredible arcs that are so good it’s hard to believe they’re filler.

Compiling this list was more difficult than I expected, thanks to fantastic filler arcs like Mecha Naruto (yes, seriously), Kakashi Anbu Black Ops, and The Power. Fans across the internet are torn as to what the absolute best Naruto Shippuden filler episodes are, and with so many great ones, it’s easy to see why. That being said, it’s my hope that this list has something for every Naruto fan and that you see some of your own favorites represented. Here are the top 10 Naruto Shippuden filler episodes.

15. “A Place to Return To” (episode 112)

Even though the entire Three-Tails Appearance Arc is filler, I think it’s worth a watch. The final episode in the arc is especially well-done, with an emotional conclusion. While this worked for me, the ending really only works if you care about the characters introduced in the filler; approach this arc with an open mind and I think you’ll be surprised by how much you enjoy it!

14. “Master and Student” (episode 151)

Many Naruto viewers complain that the stakes are too low in filler episodes. They believe main characters have plot armor in these episodes and there’s no sense of danger surrounding their well-being. There’s definitely some truth in this argument but even though I knew the main characters were going to be fine in the end, I actually felt worried for them in this episode.

13. “Road to Sakura” (episode 271)

This filler episode can be confusing if you watch it by itself since it ties in with Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie. In it, Ino spots Sakura falling from the sky and while she manages to stop her fall, Sakura suffers amnesia as a result. The rest of the episode follows Ino and other Konoha residents trying to jog Sakura’s memory. It’s a funny episode and worth a watch if you want to see more of the women in Naruto.

12. “The Adored Elder Sister” (episode 389)

This filler episode explores the relationship between Hinata and her younger sister Hanabi as well as the dynamic of the Hyuuga clan. There are some sweet moments between the two sisters but other moments are harder to watch; one scene involving Naruto and a mask always makes me sad. Expect to find yourself empathizing with characters you wouldn’t necessarily have expected to and also hating the Hyuuga clan.

11. “Naruto’s Favorite Pupil” (episode 234)

One good thing about filler episodes is they give the anime’s writers the chance to explore often overlooked characters, like the young Konohamaru. As the Fourth Shinobi World War looms over the Hidden Leaf Village, Konohamaru and his friends desperately search for a way to be a part of the action. Throughout the episode the young genin learns that war isn’t just about looking cool and beating your foes, but it’s often a means to protect the people in the village who can’t protect themselves. It’s a wholesome episode with a visually appealing battle sequence and I always love seeing some more of Temari and Shikamaru.

10. “Ghosts from the Past” (episode 303)

It’s not good to lean solely on nostalgia as a way to entertain your fans, but I can always appreciate a callback when it’s done well. This episode is the first of a few that bring back some of our favorite old foes — the Sound Four — and the entire mini arc is worth a watch. It’s a bit of a trope to bring back old enemies who were once way out of the main characters’ league just to have the protagonists demonstrate how much stronger they’ve become, and while I definitely eat that up, this is a more nuanced take on that; there’s more at stake for our favorite shinobi than just defeating their old foes.

9. “The Rogue Ninja: Orochimaru” (episode 352)

Kakashi’s Anbu Arc is generally considered one of the best in Naruto Shippuden — filler or not — and this is the first of several episodes from that arc on this list. This episode gives us more of Yamato’s backstory and explores the paths that connect Orochimaru with other shinobi. When the secretive Iburi clan decides to help Orochimaru, a young girl from the clan believes Yamato to be her brother Tenzo — young Yamato has a distinct face (those eyes), so it’s hard to see how she’d mix the two up. I enjoy filler that delves more into characters’ motivations and histories so this was right up my alley. It also gave Orochimaru’s character more depth and showed how he is still capable of good.

8. “Revenge of the Shadow Clones” (episode 230)

One of the best comedy episodes in Naruto, episode 230 explores the premise of Naruto’s shadow clones rebelling against the original. During a long storm, Naruto works his clones through the night in order to keep the ship from capsizing and his clones are ready for a good rest. Without spoiling much — this one’s better when you go in mostly blind — the clones rebel against their leader, complaining of being overworked and under-appreciated. The imagery of Naruto’s clones going on strike is hilarious (we love to see some unionizing) and I enjoy the clones representing different aspects of the original Naruto’s personality.

7. “Resonance” (episode 70)

The 12 Guardian Ninja Arc covers Naruto’s training to master Wind Release and his interactions with a boy named Sora, a monk from the Land of Fire who has some Nine-Tails chakra sealed inside him, making him a pseudo-jinchuriki. In this episode, Naruto and Sora go head-to-head, with Sora’s Nine-Tails chakra igniting a transformation in Naruto as his own Nine-Tails chakra threatens to overtake him. Naruto uses his willpower to halt the transformation as Sora becomes even closer to giving himself over to Kuruma’s chakra. It’s interesting to see Naruto’s insecurities and resentment for how others treated him as the jinchuriki reflected in Sora’s behavior; Naruto’s cheerful personality is an active choice the young shinobi makes to not give into the negative emotions he feels due to how he’s been viewed his whole life.

6. “Naruto vs. Mecha Naruto” (episode 377)

This mini filler arc might be one of the most polarizing in the series but in my opinion, this is one of — if not the funniest — filler in all of Naruto. Sandwiched between two very important canon episodes, “Naruto vs. Mecha Naruto” and its predecessor “The Directive to Take the Nine-Tails” (I highly recommend watching the two together) offer some much-needed comic relief right as things start to get really dire in the main plot. Don’t try to take the arc’s plot seriously; the Frankenstein’s Monster-esque Mecha Naruto and the scenes of Naruto’s companions being picked off one by one should clue you in that this is just for fun. Love it or hate it, “Naruto vs. Mecha Naruto” is one of the best filler episodes, if just for how silly it is.

5. “A Special Mission” (episode 469)

Fans argue whether this is considered canon or filler, but one thing’s for sure: it’s one of the best episodes in either Naruto or Naruto Shippuden. This episode shows a younger Team 7 who have grown tired of being assigned low-stakes missions. They then decide to take on their hardest mission yet and attempt to see Kakashi’s face. Expect to laugh.

4. “Minato’s Death” (episode 350)

As the title suggests, this is not a happy one; in episode 530, we get to see the events surrounding Naruto’s birth and the untimely deaths of his parents. This episode, while not entirely filler, introduces some new elements and plot events not seen in the manga, and it’s honestly better for it. This event is always alluded to by elders in the village and Naruto’s identity as the Nine-Tails’ jinchuriki has been tied to this night, for better or worse. Even though you know the broad strokes of the night of Naruto’s birth, seeing it play out on screen is tense and it’s hard not to hope things will turn out okay for all the major players in the episode, even when you know it’s not the case. It’s really heartbreaking to watch Minato and Kushina’s deaths and seeing Kakashi lose even more people he cares about is tough. This is easily one of the best filler episodes; I really love filler that expands on canon events from the manga and episode 350 does so flawlessly.

3. “Power- Final Episode” (episode 295)

The Power Arc is a six-episode special that was made to celebrate a combined 500 episodes of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden, and this stand-alone story feels like a movie. I highly recommend watching the entire arc but the final episode is a great conclusion to a more fleshed-out plot than we’re used to when it comes to Naruto filler. The first episodes of the arc are utilized nicely as a way to build tension and make the audience care about the villagers, especially the kids. We’re treated to some beautifully animated fight scenes with the Nine-Tails as Naruto nearly gives in to Kuruma’s manipulations. In true Naruto fashion, the arc teaches that there’s more to power than just brute force and that true power is found in communicating with others.

2. “A Mask That Hides the Heart” (episode 349)

As previously stated, the Kakashi Anbu Black Ops Arc is easily one of the best filler arcs in all of Naruto. The first episode of the Kakashi Anbu Arc serves as an introduction to the 13-episode arc which expands on Kakashi’s backstory while exploring notable events in Konoha’s history. It’s safe to say Kakashi’s pretty messed up by the deaths of his teammates and best friends, and during a time of war, shinobi can’t afford to be traumatized. Seeing a young Kakashi plagued with nightmares but still forced to go on important missions is a hard watch and it really reinforces how cruel this society can be. I knew going into this episode how young Kakashi was during all of these events, but seeing how small he is compared to other shinobi really drives that point home. The closing shot of this episode is one of the best in the entire series and sets the tone for the rest of the arc.

1. “Itachi’s Story — Moonlit Night” (episode 455)

Itachi’s backstory and the Uchiha massacre have always been alluded to, usually from the perspective of a young Sasuke. Itachi is usually shown as a cold-blooded, emotionless killer but this episode showed more of the emotion behind him eliminating his entire clan. Seeing the massacre and the events that led up to it after only seeing glimpses makes it feel more real; this is another instance where knowing the outcome of the episode doesn’t make the story any less chilling. The animation is wonderfully done and only adds to the horror movie elements in the episode (the way Obito/”Madara” flickers like a ghost is a particularly nice touch). “Itachi’s Story — Moonlit Night” is an amazing episode regardless how canon its contents are, and a great way to close out this list.