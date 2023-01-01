The 8 best volleyball anime, ranked

With volleyball anime, the theme is pretty consistent with each series—a team’s attempt to become the strongest, most formidable there is. As the sport continues to rise in popularity in Japan, more and more series are on the way, with popular anime like Haikyuu!! leading the new charge.

Volleyball anime have been around for decades though, and each one offers its own unique twist to the classic storyline. Here are the best volleyball anime, ranked from least to best.

8. Shojo Fight!

High school student Neri Ooishi would rather become the best volleyball player alive than make friends or go to the mall. She was a star player in elementary school, taking her team to great heights, but with a new school, new teammates, and a large secret, Neri has a lot of work cut out for her. Shojo Fight! is a fast-paced anime that wraps up its storyline in just half an hour, but still offers enough to keep you enthralled throughout.

7. Attack No. 1

Boldly venturing into the darker side of the sport, Attack No. 1 is about a star player named Kozue who fights her way to becoming the best player around. Things aren’t as smooth for the youngster though, as she not only battles with time management, envy, loss of friends, and sacrifice, but she also has a serious lung problem. One of the first sports anime ever and the first to feature a female protagonist, Attack No. 1 is a classic anime with a strong message and brilliant characters.

6. Seiin High School Boys’ Volleyball Club

After getting kicked out of his school’s volleyball team in Tokyo, Kimichika Hajima moves to his mother’s hometown of Fukui and reunites with his former friend, Yuni Kuroba. Now struggling with anxiety, Kimichika costs his new team a match and has a falling out with his friend. The pair reunite in High School and settle their differences, choosing to move forward and shine on their new team. But with stronger opponents to face, their friendship is tested severely.

5. Harukana Receive

When Haruka moves to Okinawa with her cousin, Kanata, the pair quickly realize that their love for beach volleyball is tested when Kanata surfers anxiety due to being short and unable to play as well. This anime is worth the watch due to its crisp animation and story about undying friendship even in the face of defeat. As Haruka works to rekindle Kanata’s love for the sport, she learns a lot more about herself along the way.

4. Crimson Hero

In an exciting twist to the volleyball trope, Crimson Hero follows the journey of Nobara, a young girl who’s determined to play volleyball at all costs. As she starts a new year at a new school, her disapproving mother goes as far as getting the girls’ volleyball team squelched, leading Nobara to run away from home. While her family wants her to inherit their restaurant business as the eldest daughter, she takes up work as a dorm mother for the boys’ team, all while working hard to restore the girls’ team back on their feet.

3. Attacker You!

When she moves from Osaka to Tokyo to be with her father, You Hazuki begins to nurture her deep love for volleyball as she strives to become the best player around. Dreaming of one day becoming a part of the National Team, she undergoes rigorous training under the hands of the ruthless coach of the female team. Making friends and rivals along the way, You Hazuki lets nothing get in her way.

2. Attack on Tomorrow

A 1970s anime with a solid story worth binging through, Attack on Tomorrow follows Mimi Hijiiri and her attempt to revive her school’s volleyball team. As the new team begins to rise through the ranks, they have to stay friends in the midst of problems while they journey to win the championships.

1. Haikyuu!!

Besides being the undisputed king of volleyball anime, Haikyuu!! is also one of the most acclaimed sports anime of all time with a dedicated fan base. The popular series follows the resilient Shouyou Hinata and his new teammates as they ascend the ladder in the hopes of being the best volleyball team in all of Japan.