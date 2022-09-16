The biggest predictions for ‘My Hero Academia’ season 6

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for My Hero Academia manga chapters 158 to 306, as well as possible spoilers for season six.

Less than a month before My Hero Academia‘s sixth season hits the small screen, the wait is leaving everybody on edge. The anime’s much-anticipated next installment was announced right after the season five finale aired in Japan in September 2021. However, it wasn’t until this year that a premiere date was finally confirmed for Oct. 1.

As the season’s premiere draws closer, fans of the series have begun speculating on its content. While manga readers already know what awaits them, those who only watch the anime are thirsty for details on My Hero Academia‘s next chapter. If you’re one of those people, here you can find the biggest predictions for the anime’s sixth season, but be warned, this article will contain spoilers for My Hero Academia manga chapters 158 to 306, as well as possible spoilers for season six, if these predictions turn out to be correct.

Assuming the anime adaptation will stay faithful to its source (and there’s no reason to believe it won’t), fans can expect My Hero Academia season six to animate the 18th arc in the story, the Paranormal Liberation. Granted, some manga chapters included in this arc were already animated in episodes 19 and 25 of the previous season, but there’s still much material left to be adapted. To be exact, this arc spans over 54 chapters in the manga, making it the longest-running arc in My Hero Academia, which means the entirety of season six will be solely dedicated to it. That said, let’s get into some more detailed predictions because that’s what you’re here for.

My Hero Academia season six predictions

First off, it’s predicted that episode one of the upcoming season will continue the story from where it left off at the season five finale. It will conclude the animation of the manga chapter 258 before moving on to the rest of the chapters in Paranormal Liberation War. This arc will portray an epic battle, as the Pro Heroes Association, and the students from U.A. High School face off against the villains in the powerful Paranormal Liberation Front, led by Tomura Shigaraki. Because this arc is so extensive, it’s also predicted that My Hero Academia might divide season six into two hours for it to be able to cover the whole arc.

A rather obvious prediction is that a number of new characters and quirks will be introduced during the Paranormal Liberation War arc. Of course, this happens often throughout the whole series, being a necessity to drive the story along, but the audience always appreciates it nonetheless. After all, who could say no to discovering cool new powers? While introductions are always fun, fans should prepare themselves for goodbyes as well, as it’s predicted that several heroes will perish during the war. As for those who make it out alive, some major injuries will be unavoidable (we’re looking at you, Bakugo).

‘My Hero Academia’ Season 6 Teaser 1 of 2

Click to skip

Click to zoom

The impact of this war on My Hero Academia’s universe will be massive with many secrets being brought to light, not only to the audience but also to the citizens of this world. One of the biggest discoveries relates to the secret of One for All, which the media and general public will start to put together, and theories about it will arise. At long last, this secret will also end up being revealed to the rest of the hero students from Class 1-A. Speaking of revelations, fans can also expect to get a deeper understanding of some characters, like Hawks, whose backstory will likely be revealed, and the Todoroki family members, whose history should also be explored during the upcoming arc.

In an arc with the word “war” in its title, no proper prediction article could be complete without mentioning the incredible fight scenes that await us, which are bound to be some of the best in the series so far. Some of the upcoming fights include:

Hawks vs. Dabi and Twice

Dabi vs. Tsukuyomi

Ochaco Uraraka and Tsuyu Asui vs. Himiko Toga

Crust vs. the Nomu

Best Jeanist and hero trainees vs. the Paranormal Liberation Front

The Paranormal Liberation Front vs. the Pro Heroes

Tomura Shigaraki vs. Pro Heroes and hero trainees

Seems like a lot of good stuff awaits My Hero Academia fans. However, it’s worth noting that despite all predictions being based on the manga, it’s possible that the anime might change some events, or even cut some parts short, so no one can be truly certain of how My Hero Academia season six will go down. If you’d like to see how many predictions this article got right, you’ll have to watch the upcoming season, which will be available for streaming outside of Asia on Crunchyroll as it airs.