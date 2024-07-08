The ‘I Parry Everything’ episode 2 release date, confirmed

If you like cheering for the underdog or if you’re tired of the same old fight scenes, I Parry Everything might be the show for you.

Recommended Videos

Mastering a single, obscure skill as a heroic strategy might seem outlandish, yet Noor, the protagonist of I Parry Everything, has turned parrying into an art form. Noor’s weapon is anticipation and reaction, making him an unlikely hero in a genre dominated by characters who escalate their power levels to meet escalating threats. This challenges the viewer’s expectations of what makes someone powerful or heroic.

Based on Nabeshiki’s popular light novel, the first episode introduces Noor as he steps out from a decade of isolated training into a kingdom teetering on the brink of political chaos. Now, the second episode will push him into bigger challenges. We will see him use his parrying to deal not just with physical danger but also with tricky situations involving the people in power.

When is I Parry Everything episode 2 releasing?

Well, the latest episode is set to release on July 11, 2024, at 12:00am JST (Japan Standard Time). Remember, you can watch the next episode on HiDive if you’re watching from outside Japan, or if you’re in Japan on channels like Tokyo MX and BS11.

Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode across different time zones:

Time Zone Local Time Date Central Standard Time (CST) 10:00 am July 10 Eastern Standard Time (EST) 11:00 am July 10 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 3:00 pm July 10 Central European Time (CET) 4:00 pm July 10 Indian Standard Time (IST) 8:30 pm July 10 Philippine Time (PHT) 11:00 pm July 10 Australian Central Standard Time (ACST) 12:30 am July 11

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy