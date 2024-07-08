Image Credit: Disney
I Parry Everything
Image via HIDIVE
The ‘I Parry Everything’ episode 2 release date, confirmed

Noor’s adventures in parrying everything life throws at him are not to be missed.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 02:13 pm

If you like cheering for the underdog or if you’re tired of the same old fight scenes, I Parry Everything might be the show for you.

Mastering a single, obscure skill as a heroic strategy might seem outlandish, yet Noor, the protagonist of I Parry Everything, has turned parrying into an art form. Noor’s weapon is anticipation and reaction, making him an unlikely hero in a genre dominated by characters who escalate their power levels to meet escalating threats. This challenges the viewer’s expectations of what makes someone powerful or heroic.

Based on Nabeshiki’s popular light novel, the first episode introduces Noor as he steps out from a decade of isolated training into a kingdom teetering on the brink of political chaos. Now, the second episode will push him into bigger challenges. We will see him use his parrying to deal not just with physical danger but also with tricky situations involving the people in power.

When is I Parry Everything episode 2 releasing?

Well, the latest episode is set to release on July 11, 2024, at 12:00am JST (Japan Standard Time). Remember, you can watch the next episode on HiDive if you’re watching from outside Japan, or if you’re in Japan on channels like Tokyo MX and BS11.

Here are the release timings for the upcoming episode across different time zones:

Time ZoneLocal TimeDate
Central Standard Time (CST)10:00 amJuly 10
Eastern Standard Time (EST)11:00 amJuly 10
Greenwich Mean Time (GMT)3:00 pmJuly 10
Central European Time (CET)4:00 pmJuly 10
Indian Standard Time (IST)8:30 pmJuly 10
Philippine Time (PHT)11:00 pmJuly 10
Australian Central Standard Time (ACST)12:30 amJuly 11
