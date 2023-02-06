‘The Kingdoms of Ruin’ anime plot, release window, voice cast, and more

The Kingdoms of Ruin is a dark, science fantasy manga series created by Yoruhashi. The story began being published in 2019 via the Japanese magazine Monthly Comic Garden and was later published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment. Right now, there are seven volumes of the manga available in its original language, but only five have been released in English so far. The English publisher describes the story as follows:

“For ages, humanity flourished through the power of magic, a gift from witches to aid mankind. But times have changed. The scientific Gear Expansion has made both magic and witches obsolete. In order to liberate humanity from the blight of magic, the mighty Redia Empire began a ruthless hunt to exterminate all witches. Adonis was only a boy when the hunt began, apprentice to a witch he dearly loved. When she perishes at the hands of the empire, Adonis vows revenge. By this furious wizard’s power, blood will flow! An epic battle between science and magic begins.”

Unsurprisingly, fans of fantasy manga were immediately drawn to this story, and at long last, they will finally be able to see Adonis’ pursuit of revenge on the small screen. Yokohama Animation Lab will be responsible for producing the anime adaptation, which was announced on Feb. 1. The news was shared via Twitter, and to accompany it, a Kingdoms of Ruin key visual was also revealed, showing the protagonist wielding his quill, something essential to his use of magic.

Because a simple announcement that a Kingdoms of Ruin anime is in the works would not be enough to satisfy eager fans, it was also confirmed that the adaptation is planned to hit our screens sometime in 2023. Unfortunately, an exact date has not yet been confirmed, and there is no word about which network or platform will be responsible for distributing the anime globally. The anime announcement is still very fresh, however, so it’s not surprising that we don’t have all the details yet. Fans should expect more information to be slowly revealed in the upcoming months.

That said, The Kingdoms of Ruin‘s main voice cast has already been unveiled and is being met with excitement from fans. The protagonist, Adonis, will be played by Kaito Ishikawa, best known for his roles as Tobio Kagayama in Haikyuu!!, Genos in One Punch Man, and Tenya Iida in My Hero Academia. Doroka will be given a voice by Azumi Waki, known for also playing Hinata Tachibana in Tokyo Revengers, and Anne Shelley in My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!

This year is shaping up to be full of great anime releases, so here’s to hoping that The Kingdoms of Ruin will not disappoint.