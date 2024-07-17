‘The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant’ episode 2 release date, confirmed

The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies, the latest anime series from Bones Inc., is now in its second episode. So far, most people are quite excited about this new anime, which debuted early this month in July.

It’s based on the same name as its contemporary four-panel manga series, and follows Byakuya Mimori, a typical high school student who has magical abilities and has to keep her city safe from terrible guys. Then there’s Mira, the villainous lieutenant, who appears and is up to no good for reasons we don’t yet understand.

The anime adaptation follows the iconic romantic theme, where evil falls in love with good, and the first episode has shown some serious promise. Now that episode 2 is out, let’s hope it offers even more thrills than the first.

When does episode 2 of The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies air?

Episode 2 of The Magical Girl and The Evil Lieutenant Used to Be Archenemies debuted on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10:45 p.m. JST. The show is also on track to premiere on a weekly schedule, and is among several amazing anime that are taking over the summer.

The episode is accessible on Tokyo Mx, BS NTV, AT-X, and other local networks for most Japanese citizens. Depending on your time zone, the majority of fans abroad will be able to watch episode 2 of The Magical Girl and the Evil Lieutenant when it premiers on Crunchyroll at these times:

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 9:45 a.m. EST

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 3:45 p.m. CET

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 7:15 p.m. IST

Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 1:45 p.m. GMT

What to expect from episode 2?

The second episode promises to be jam-packed with even more cool stuff, and fans can look forward to another set of epic action scenes. However, we’re hoping we can discover more about the characters we met in the first episode. Episode 1 introduced us to Mira, a talented officer, strategist, and the dark lord’s right-hand man, opening up a monster to destroy the city. Byakuya, our protagonist, catches up to the beast as she quickly transforms and easily defeats it. It is not until after its loss that she comes upon Mira, and he is astounded by how attractive she is.

Taken surprised by what he saw, he returns to his lair to conduct further study on who she is and her abilities. Later, he arranges a date with her, but he is immediately troubled with his feelings, especially since she has been so sweet to him. Following their second meeting, she recounts how she was duped into receiving her powers and why she is unable to leave. Despite his desire to abandon her and continue with his villainous ways, things don’t prove so easy.

