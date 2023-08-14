The 10 most powerful Reiatsu in ‘Bleach’

Bleach has been a staple anime since it began airing in 2004. The fantastical universe created by Tite Kubo is extremely multifaceted, and respected by fans for a number of reasons. It’s also highly regarded for its great soundtrack, and an iconic plethora of main and supporting characters. However, it is arguably most revered for its power scaling system, and its unique portrayal of swordsmen with distinctive supernatural abilities. The series features different spiritual beings with peculiar abilities, but there is one thing they all share in common: Reiatsu.

Reiatsu represents spiritual energy, and is a fundamental concept in Bleach. It is a measure of a being’s spiritual power, and it plays a crucial role in battles within the series’ universe. Most characters in the anime, including humans, have Reiatsu. However, a handful of characters significantly set themselves apart with the sheer volume and power of theirs, as well as their proficiency in controlling it.

10. Retsu Unohana

Unohana is the captain of the 4th division of the Gotei 13. Before the Thousand Blood War arc started airing, anyone who had not read the manga would have questioned her presence on this list. However, her unforgettable, epic battle with Zaraki Kenpachi must have cleared any doubts by now. She was previously the captain of the 11th division, bearing the “Kenpachi” title before Zaraki, and is one of the oldest and most experienced captains. She spends most of the series concealing the true power she wields, posing as just a healer. When she finally unleashes it though, her Reiatsu is extraordinarily powerful.

9. Kyoraku Shunsui

The fact that Shunsui is the current captain commander of the Gotei 13 is a testament of his power and skill. His reiatsu is often underrated, but its power is indisputable. He is not an opponent to take lightly, despite his playful and calm demeanor. His spiritual energy, when released, creates a menacing presence that would overwhelm most characters in Bleach. He displays excellent control of his Reiatsu, and can make it almost undetectable unless he chooses to release it. Shunsui was able to defeat Coyote Starrk, the Primera Espada, with relatively minimal effort. The captain did not even have to unleash his Bankai to subdue the powerful Espada.

8. Zaraki Kenpachi

The captain of the 11th division of the Gotei 13 is so powerful that, for most of the series, he fights without ever unleashing his Shikai. Throughout Soul Society, Zaraki is touted to be the man with the most brute strength, capable of winning almost any fight with just sheer power. The character’s Reiatsu, however, is equally as overpowering, and contributes to his strength. He poses such a significant threat that Yhwach designated him as one of the five Special War Powers, individuals who have the potential to turn the tide of the battle in favor of the Shinigami.

7. Ukitake Jushiro

Ukitake Jushiro is the captain of the 13th division of the Gotei 13. This is another character whose battle prowess and Reiatsu is criminally underrated. It does not help that he has barely been shown in battle in the series so far. However, his great power and reiatsu is often hinted at, and viewers get to see him briefly in action during the Gotei 13 Invading Army arc. Captain Commander Yamamoto Genryusai openly acknowledges Jushiro’s power, despite his limitations due to sickness. Anime-only fans of Bleach are in for a big reveal about this character, soon to be shown in the Thousand Year Blood War arc.

6. Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

The big boss of the Gotei 13, and captain commander before Shunsui, Yamamoto is one of the oldest living beings in Soul Society, and arguably the most powerful. He has had many years to hone his power and amass a tremendous amount of Reiatsu. Yamamoto possesses immense spiritual energy, imposing and terrifying without him even fully unleashing it. It is dense enough that mid-level characters can get knocked out just by being in his presence. Yamamoto is one of the characters in the anime who are truly considered to be overpowered. An understandable sentiment because the power of his Reiatsu is truly frightening.

5. Ichibei Hyosube

Hyosube is a member of the Royal Guard, an elite set of Shinigami who protect the Soul King. He has been shown in the anime, and viewers have been given a general idea of his power level. However, as manga readers know, it is something truly phenomenal, and anime-only fans are in for a treat when his powers are eventually revealed. Hyosube is one of the five Special War Powers, and possesses an exceptionally high level of Reiatsu, notable even among the Royal Guard. It is of a remarkable level, and highlights his status and power within the series. Only a handful of characters in Bleach possess a superior Reiatsu.

4. Sosuke Aizen

Aizen is one of the main antagonists in the series. His tremendous intellect, manipulative abilities, and character depth have helped establish him as the most iconic antagonist in Bleach, and one of anime’s most legendary villains. He already posed a great threat before acquiring the hogyoku, but after absorbing it, he attained near-godlike power. Aizen is another one of the five Special War Powers, and possesses immense Reiatsu. He is a central figure in Bleach, and has enough power to single-handedly defeat most of the Gotei 13, if he wanted to.

3. Yhwach

Save for a couple characters in Bleach, Yhwach is above and beyond every other character in the series in terms of Reiatsu. The father of the Quincy is an ancient being, and possesses an insane amount of unfairly powerful Reiatsu. His spiritual pressure is so intense that it can be felt from great distances, and can be described as being beyond comprehension because no living being should have that much power. Viewers have been introduced to the character, and his overwhelming power, but there’s much more to come.

2. Ichigo Kurosaki

The primary protagonist of the beloved Shonen series is also one of its most powerful characters. Ichigo, from the very beginning, had an impressive amount of Reiatsu. It has grown in leaps and bounds over time, to an incomprehensible extent, considering his starting point. He now has a vast, and extremely powerful Reiatsu far beyond most other characters in the anime. His hybrid nature, and evolution throughout the series greatly contribute to the current volume and power of his Reiatsu. He is also one of the five Special War Powers, and is considered a wildcard for his seemingly endless potential.

1. The Soul King

This mysterious and enigmatic figure has never been seen in Bleach so far, only mentioned. He is the ruler of Soul Society, and the supreme authority over it. He maintains balance between the worlds of the living and the dead, and possesses Reiatsu of unparalleled volume and power. The entity’s spiritual energy is considered the foundation of the entire Soul Society, and the source of all spiritual life. Nothing else beats that kind of power.