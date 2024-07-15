The Rurouni Kenshin controversy, explained

The Rurouni Kenshin franchise, beloved by many, has unfortunately been overshadowed by controversy in recent years. The mangaka Nobuhiro Watsuki was involved in an unforgivable scandal that continues to be brought up throughout the years. With new fans discovering the gem of Rurouni Kenshin, many have no idea why there is so much displeasure surrounding the anime, and the overall franchise. Here’s a look at the event that caused significant debate and discussion within the fan community and beyond.

Recommended Videos

Rurouni Kenshin: a legacy anime

Created by Nobuhiro Watsuki, Rurouni Kenshin follows the story of Himura Kenshin, a wandering samurai in the Meiji era who has vowed to never kill again. The manga first debuted in 1994 and quickly gained popularity, leading to an anime adaptation, several live-action films, and a loyal global fanbase. In 2023, the original anime got a remake that reminded fans why they loved the franchise so much. However, a terrible stain is now attached to this legendary piece of work.

The Controversy

In November 2017, Nobuhiro Watsuki was arrested for possession of child pornography. During a search of his home, authorities found numerous DVDs featuring young girls. Watsuki admitted to having an interest in girls in late elementary school to around the second year of middle school. This revelation rightfully disgusted fans, and sparked a significant outcry from within the anime and manga community, as well as the general public.

Watsuki was charged with possession of child pornography, and in February 2018, he was fined ¥200,000 (approximately $1,800 USD). Many criticized the leniency of the punishment, arguing that it did not sufficiently reflect the severity of the crime. The fine, considered relatively low, further fueled the controversy and left many questioning the Japanese judicial system’s handling of such cases.

Following Watsuki’s arrest, the publication of Rurouni Kenshin: Hokkaido Arc was put on hiatus by Shueisha, the publisher of the manga. However, the series resumed publication in June 2018, a decision that was met with mixed reactions. Some fans were relieved to see the continuation of the beloved story, while others were disappointed and angered by the publisher’s decision to allow Watsuki to continue working despite his criminal record.

Adding fuel to the fire

In 2021, fans were enraged when Watsuki was honored with an exhibit celebrating his life’s works. Prominent mangakas such as Takeshi Obata (Death Note), Riichiro Inagaki (Dr. Stone), and Masashi Kishimoto (Naruto) controversially contributed to the celebration by congratulating Watsuki on the exhibit’s launch. However, the anger seemingly died down for a few years. The controversy resurfaced with the announcement of the 2023 remake of Rurouni Kenshin, highlighting the manga industry’s continued support and adoration of Watsuki. While some fans have chosen to separate the art from the artist, others have taken a firm stance against supporting any of Watsuki’s work, arguing that doing so indirectly condones his actions.

Various organizations and advocacy groups have also weighed in, emphasizing the need for stricter consequences for child pornography offenses, and better protections for children. The Rurouni Kenshin controversy is a complex and deeply troubling issue that has left a lasting impact on fans and the industry as a whole. While the series continues to be celebrated for its artistic merit and storytelling, the actions of Nobuhiro Watsuki have cast a shadow over its legacy.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy