The 10 smartest ‘One Piece’ characters, ranked

Much like in real life, the pirates in One Piece are some of the most cunning characters in all of anime. While they’re not solving difficult mathematical problems, they’ve often got to use their smarts to get ahead.

While the long-running show has its fair share of dimwits (we’re looking at you Monkey D. Luffy), even the most boneheaded have shown off their astuteness many times. After all, sometimes a character’s intelligence can be more useful than their physical strength or devil fruits. However, while Luffy isn’t making any top rankings for intelligence, these 10 One Piece characters have proven to be the smartest.

10. Nico Robin

Nico is quite the genius, being both an archeologist and having exceptional knowledge of the world’s history. Her intelligence is evident in her knowledge of the ancient Poneglyphs, and her ability to decipher their script. This is no easy feat, especially since she grasped this at a young age. She also has amazing research skills and an analytical mind, which has helped her to infiltrate organizations and move smoothly through battlefields. Her mind is vital to uncovering the mysteries of the world.

9. Benn Beckman

Despite not having much screen time in the anime, Benn Beckman has earned a place on this list for his spectacular IQ. As confirmed by the series creator Oda, he is said to have the highest IQ in all of East Blue and it clearly played a part in Benn becoming Shank’s first mate. Benn helped devise the plans that succeeded in making the Red-Haired Pirates one of the most feared crews in the world.

8. Tony Tony Chopper

The cute and skilled fighter that is Chopper is also a medical expert. Despite being only 15 years old, he has acquired the skills of a great doctor. After training under the illustrious and renowned Dr. Kureha, Chopper continuously studies to become the best doctor in the world. Throughout his adventures with the Straw Hat crew, he has shown a drive to help anyone and everyone in need of medical assistance.

7. Trafalgar D. Water Law

As Captain of the Heart Pirates, Law is not just a formidable fighter but also an astute strategist. He has showcased this with his cunning plans that have played a crucial role in various arcs of the series. Also, he has mastery over his Ope Ope no Mi powers, which allows him to manipulate both objects and people. This makes him a frightening tactician on and off the battlefield.

6. Franky

Franky is a skilled builder and a brilliant inventor who designed and constructed the Straw Hat Pirates’ ship, the Thousand Sunny. He has been shown to have great engineering prowess, having trained under the shipwright who made Gold Roger’s ship and on Karakuri Island, a famous technologically advanced island known for its engineers.

5. Dr. Kureha

Dr. Kureha is a famous and eccentric doctor, and one of the most skilled medical practitioners in the world. Despite her age, her mind is still razor-sharp and her vast knowledge of medicine is unparalleled. She is able to diagnose one’s ailments quickly and develop treatment twice as fast.

4. Dr. Hogback

Known to be a Thriller Bark General, Hogback is also an expert surgeon. Hogback is famous for his ability to cure and save any life that he chooses. He is also a key player in the creation of Gecko Moriah’s zombie army. Unlike Chopper however, Hogback only views his patients as a source of money.

3. Caesar Clown

Caesar Clown is one of the greatest and the most controversial scientists in the series. He is a former member of the illegal science group MADS, and is famous for his obsession with creating biological weapons. In a quest to create dangerous weapons and drugs, Caesar is also willing to experiment on anyone, including children. Despite his blatant villainy, there is no doubt that he is an extremely capable scientist.

2. Vinsmoke Judge

Head of the Vinsmoke family and patriarch of the Germa 66, Judge is a famously brilliant and ruthless scientist. His intelligence shines through his work in genetic engineering and warfare technology. He used this knowledge to genetically modify his children, enhancing their physical abilities. Despite being a morally ambiguous character, his tactical acumen and strategic planning in battles is blinding.

1. Dr. Vegapunk

Dr. Vegapunk is responsible for many of the technological advancements in the world. He has created groundbreaking inventions like the Pacifista, a cyborg force equipped with great physical strength and a computing mind. Although he has only been introduced for a short while in the series, and is still untested on the battlefield, there is no doubt about his intelligence and brilliance.