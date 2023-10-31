The 10 strongest characters in ‘The Eminence in Shadow’

As with most battle anime, character rankings are to be expected, especially with the hoard of powers around. The Eminence in Shadow is no different, boasting some truly impressive characters and skills.

More importantly, the anime is a tested and true tale of believing in oneself. In the journey of life, these seemingly ordinary characters live secret lives, where the full extent of their powers are often hidden. Nonetheless, they pack some serious punches, with some dealing heavier blows than others. Here’s the 10 most powerful The Eminence In Shadow characters you’d better never underestimate.

10. Eta

Eta Lloyd Wright was the last addition to the Shadow Garden, and is their resident specialist in knowledge and machinery. Her primary role involves crafting new devices hailing from Cid’s previous realm. Eta’s insatiable appetite for knowledge propels her into a multitude of projects, a perpetual journey that steadily expands her comprehension of cutting-edge technologies. While her physical abilities are low due to her sleeping disorder, her immense strength lies in her intelligence and wit.

9. Epsilon

Epsilon, the fifth member of the Shadow Garden and one of the original Seven Shades, is nicknamed The Precision. Her reputation hinges on her remarkable mastery of magic, a skillset that defies her slender physique. In the public eye, she assumes the identity of Shiron, a celebrated pianist and composer, masking her true nature. Her specially designed bodysuit augments her physical and defensive capabilities, amplifying her already considerable prowess. While Epsilon may be deemed one of the less potent members of the Shadow Garden, her competence and strength are undeniable.

8. Beta

Known for her expert swordsmanship, Beta is the second member to join the team. Publicly she takes on the identity of Natsume Kafka, a popular author of original stories. Moreover, she uses her status to make important connections and gather information. She is also quite proficient in several areas though not a master of any, and is capable of adapting to many different situations which makes her an important asset to the organization.

7. Delta

Renowned as the powerhouse of the team, Delta was the fourth addition to the enigmatic Shadow Garden. The Beastkin’s unparalleled strength is matched only by her unwavering loyalty to her master. However, her exuberant nature occasionally leads to impulsive and aggressive choices. In hand-to-hand combat, Delta ranks second only to Cid, wielding immense destructive capabilities. Enhanced by her specialized bodysuit, she harnesses potent magical abilities.

6. Alpha

Alpha is an elf and is a direct descendant of the legendary hero Oliver. She is regarded as the organization’s most formidable member, excelling in both the domains of magic and swordsmanship. In her capacity as Cid’s trusted second-in-command, she oversees the operations of the group. Despite a shadowed history filled with animosity and the pursuit of vengeance, Alpha’s heart shines with compassion and tenderness, particularly when it comes to those she holds dear.

5. Elisabeth

Referred to as the Blood Queen of the vampires, Elisabeth stands as the paragon of her kind. Her gentle nature, coupled with her vision of a harmonious world where vampires coexist peacefully alongside other races, inspired her to forge a utopia that promotes equality. Beneath her benevolent exterior lies incredible strength, and her near-immortality, along with her unique resilience against the Red Moon’s power, solidifies her as a truly formidable presence.

4. Beatrix

Beatrix, also known as the War Goddess, was the first champion of the Bushin Festival. The simple-minded elf is a fight junkie with great swordsmanship prowess, even earning Shadow’s praise. Although she has slow healing abilities and her magic skills are lacking, Beatrix is still a force to reckon with.

3. Olivier

Olivier, recognized as one of the three heroes, brandished the Holy Sword and showcased her extraordinary strength. Her unwavering commitment to justice compelled her to confront Diablos, firmly believing his demise would be the world’s salvation. While her character remains a mystery, her heroic exploits precede her, and her unmatched power surpasses the expectations of all who encounter her.

2. Aurora

Also known as the Witch of Calamity and Diablos, Aurora possesses power on par with Cid which makes her the strongest woman in the series. With her extraordinary strength, she is capable of plunging the world into chaos. She is also known to be the second most powerful being in the world. Although her true abilities are not widely known, she remains a very powerful figure.

1. Cid Kagenou

Cid Kagenou, alias Shadow, stands as the most formidable entity in existence. Before his reincarnation, his relentless dedication to training made him a formidable force to reckon with. Afteracquiring both magical and swordsmanship abilities, he refined them to unprecedented heights. Buttressed with extraordinary prowess in both hand-to-hand combat and magic, nothing can stand against his unwavering pursuit of becoming the Eminence in Shadow.