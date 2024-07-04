‘The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human’ release date confirmed

Fans of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human, a manga and light novel series, may now look forward to additional content. The release date for the fantasy anime adaptation has been officially confirmed, and Ike’s story is about to unfold.

The animation will join the loud ranks of anime scheduled for release this year, formally kicking off the summer release of Iskeki anime worldwide. It will tell the narrative of a powerful human magician caught up in an extraordinary predicament. This innovative premise also promises exceptional visuals, so, it’s no surprise that fans are excited about an upcoming anime version.

The premiere episode of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human will air on Tokyo MX on July 3 at 10:00 p.m. JST. It will thereafter be released on the BS Asahi and AT-X channels on July 5 at 11:00 p.m. JST.

However, most people can get a simple and early glimpse of the fantasy magical anime series. As a result of securing an early release date, the broadcasting networks ABEMA and Crunchyroll have already made it available for viewing. International viewers should sign up for a free trial or subscription-based service on Crunchyroll to enjoy.

What is The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human about?

The plot is based on Ryousuke Hata’s Original light novel and manga of the same name. It tells the story of Ike, a boy who died and was reborn in another world. Adopted and raised by a great Demon, Ike grew to be a powerful individual with exceptional magical powers, allowing him to effortlessly defeat adversaries and become one of the strongest soldiers in the Demon Army. However, Ike has a secret. When he was born into this new world, he was still able to preserve his human form, and he has since grown to live, act, and fight wars for the demon race.

Ike, wearing a mask, is unable to expose his human identity in a world where his kind is considered an enemy. The story will follow Ike’s journey as he seeks to correct and balance the cohabitation of humans and demons while still concealing his human identity. Episode 1 of the series, titled “Ike, Commander of the Undying Brigade,” will briefly introduce us to our protagonist, providing a glimpse into his origin story and current position as commander of the Undying Brigade in the Demon Lord’s army.

The adaptation of The Strongest Magician in the Demon Lord’s Army Was a Human is being produced by A-CAT, which has previously worked on shows such as Frame Arms Girls and Battle in 5 Seconds After Meeting.

