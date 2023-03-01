The strongest non-titan characters in ‘Attack on Titan’

Attack on Titan is easily one of the most famous anime offerings of all time. With expert storylines carried by well-written characters, viewers have been subject to gruesome moments, incredible plot twists, and very emotional scenarios. Thankfully, by March 3, the journey continues, with the first half of the third part of the final season.

The human warriors in the anime have had to deal with extremely powerful titans, and while other humans pale in comparison to these mighty foes, the soldiers on this list, whether dead or alive, have proven their might countless times.

Here are the strongest non-titans in Attack on Titan, ranked from least to most powerful.

10. Sasha Braus

One-third of one of anime’s favorite trios, and one of anime’s greatest losses, Sasha Braus was a skilled markswoman who ranked in ninth place in the 104th Squad. Fondly called “potato girl” by friends and fans of the character, Sasha’s growth as a soldier was phenomenal, and her unwavering loyalty to her friends, family, and even strangers made her a remarkable character to root for. Her tracking and archery skills often came in handy, but her love for food makes her a standout character.

9. Keith Shadis

Keith Shadis was the 12th commander of the Survey Corps, and resigned and handed over to Erwin Smith. He is the only commander who resigned, doing so after bearing innumerable losses to the titans. He also successfully trained Eren, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest of the 104th Cadet Corps, and is highly respected by many.

Unlike many others on Paradis Island, Keith sought after a life outside the walls, believing there was more for humanity than the current situation. He was fiercely devoted to his comrades and proved his strength time and time again.

8. Connie Springer

Connie Springer ranked in eighth place in the 104th Squad, but not before making friends with everyone around. The cheerful and spirited character showed off his ruthless side whenever the time came, especially in terms of speed. One of the best handlers of the ODM gear, Connie is swift with his maneuvering and is rarely ever face-to-face with a titan.

7. Hange Zoë

They may seem like they don’t take things too seriously, and maybe sometimes they don’t, but Hange Zoe is one of the most intelligent and courageous characters in all of Attack on Titan. Their curiosity and passion have made them a fan favorite, and even the soldiers under their command have little to fault Hange, the 14th commander of the Survey Corps over.

They hold a deep trust for their comrades, particularly Erwin and Levi, and while Hange isn’t the first to run into the heat of any battle, they’re dropping their fair share of titans when needed.

6. Jean Kirstein

Ranking in sixth place, both on the list, and the 104th Cadet Corps, Jean Kirstein showed time and time again why he was one of the most loyal and fearless members of the Survey Corps. While he possesses great strength and skill, he has never been one to enjoy battling, initially choosing to join the Military Police so he could live a fairly peaceful life away from battling titans.

However, a mix of his will and his competitive nature has plunged him into danger numerous times, and he has proven his loyalty over and over again.

5. Kenny Ackerman

The first of many humans to pose a serious threat to the Survey Corps, Kenny Ackerman, also known as Kenny the Ripper, was the uncle of Levi, and an antagonist in the third season of Attack on Titan. While he was not a titan, the former serial killer and his crew of bandits managed to slay several Survey Corps members.

Kenny is the one that trained Levi, and Levi once proclaimed that Kenny was more of a ruthless fighter than he. Before his death, Kenny worked for the Royal Government and the Military Police Brigade.

4. Erwin Smith

Cold and ruthless, Erwin Smith was the 13th commander of the Survey Corps. A mastermind, who fought relentlessly to bring an end to the chaos of the titans, Erwin led his soldiers to battle on numerous occasions, devising new plans to guarantee little victories every now and then. He firmly believed that casualties are a common occurrence in battle, and became numb to the thousands of soldiers and civilians who died as a result.

3. Mike Zacharias

Before Levi took on the crown of “humanity’s strongest soldier”, Mike Zacharias held the title. The best friend of Commander Erwin Smith, Mike was loyal to the cause of Paradis Island, which was defeating the titans by all means. He lived by the motto: “Only when a person stops fighting do they lose,” and he fought until his end. He could also smell titans from a long distance away. He died after an accident caused him to be eaten by a hoard of titans.

2. Mikasa Ackerman

Due to her Ackerman blood, Mikasa possesses strength that far surpasses the ordinary soldier. While she is rather stoic and reserved, she truly cares about her friends and will go to any lengths to protect them, particularly Eren. Mikasa is also extremely ruthless in battle, and her quiet persona is quickly transformed into that of a vicious killing machine, taking on multiple titans at once and emerging victorious. She’s often considered second only to fellow Ackerman Levi and is the greatest female fighter in all of Attack on Titan.

1. Levi Ackerman

Unarguably the strongest non-titan in Attack on Titan, and possibly the strongest creature on the planet, Levi Ackerman’s strengths know no bounds. He’s gone face to face with several titans at once and comes out unscathed, and his multiple fights with the Beast Titan prove he’s no ordinary human. Levi is tagged “humanity’s strongest soldier” and rightly so.

Whether it’s his Ackerman heritage or his sheer thirst for titan blood, Levi’s skills are unmatched, and even though he’s rather unsocial, he’s become one of the most popular anime characters of all time. For fans of the anime, the general consensus is that once Levi is involved in the battle, blood will be shed.