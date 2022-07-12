For new fans beginning to watch or read Black Clover, there is a point where things get skipped over as the timeline jumps six months into the future.

This could leave you wondering what you missed. Why the timeskip? What does it mean? Well, these are all great questions but fortunately, the answer is simple and something the anime makes clear.

Since only the anime addresses it, some manga fans might be looking for more insight. So here’s all you need to know about the Black Clover timeskip.

The explanation

The timeskip in Black Clover is used as a device to forward the plot in the story, and the events that take place during this time are never directly addressed in the manga.

In the anime adaption, however, we get more insight into what took place during this time. For the most part, it was just training. The timeskip takes place in chapter 229 of the manga, and viewers can see its events in the anime episodes leading up to episode 158.

During this time, the Magic Knights all become stronger by training with the mages of the Heart Kingdom. This includes Asta, who trains to master anti-magic training under the Spirit Guardians. In addition, all of the characters gain significant power boosts with their own unique ability upgrades that show up later in the story.

More action takes place during this time skip, including character building for Yuno and other characters in the Clover Kingdom. Check out the Devil Banishers anime-only arc if you looking to see what events take place.

Of course, this arc does not exist in the manga continuity, so skip this if you only want to take in the story as intended by its creator, Yuki Tabata. However, the anime does have some impressive fight scenes during this arc, so you might not want to skip it.

Black Clover’s manga run is set to draw to a close in the coming months, and there has been no indication of any further time skips, but it is possible. Fans will have more knowledge on whether any time skipping action is in the plans when the manga returns to finish off the series later this year.