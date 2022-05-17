The top 10 best anime quotes of all time

Anime can tell any number of stories, from simple love stories to intense heroes’ journeys. But it’s not just the characters or the stories that are memorable ⏤ it’s the words the characters speak to each other. From fun one-liners to complete sentences, each prolific anime quote is iconic or memorable in its own way.

Perhaps the quote pushes the story forward or describes the world the characters are in. Sometimes it just identifies the personalities of the character and offers insight on their motives. Out of every single line that’s said in the history of anime, only a handful can be deemed the very best. Here, in our humble opinion, are the top 10 best of all time.

10. “I want you to make contracts with me and become magical girls.” – Puella Magi Madoka Magica

One of the biggest traps in anime is the agreement to become a magical girl with Kyubey, and it does sound too good to be true if you think about it. You can have anything you want in exchange for becoming a magical girl and fighting witches. At the same time, you are unaware of the cost of said wish and how it will lead to you becoming the thing you’re fighting against. Now when someone asks you to sign something, make sure you’re fully aware of the terms and conditions before putting your name on the dotted line.

9. “If I die in the game, I die in real life.” – Sword Art Online

This line was both iconic and memorable to the gamers who watched this anime. The fantasy of surviving a video game world and the idea of dying in a giant MMORPG was both scary and thrilling. Imagine working hard in World of Warcraft or Minecraft just because you’re trapped in it, unable to log off. This show was a lot of people’s first anime series as well, so having a simple line with a simple premise helped enthused new anime consumers watch one more episode.

8. “Let’s all have fun and play together.” – No Game No Life

This is another good quote based on another video game isekai anime. Rather than it being morbid, it’s more wholesome and fun. No Game No Life transports siblings Sora and Shiro to a world centered around video games and only has 10 laws. The last one is the most important: “Let’s all have fun and play together.” It’s more than just a law ⏤ it’s also a mindset that the God of Games wants its people to follow, considering that games are now used for politics, conflict, and war. That’s what makes this anime great. It’s not as morbid as other isekai anime and encourages everyone to make the most of it and have fun.

7. “If my memories get erased, please make friends with me again, okay?” – Fruits Basket

This quote describes the wholesomeness of this anime back in season one and how it’s about a kind girl wanting to be friends with a special family. Tohru showed that she still accepts the Sohma family without judgment despite their curse. At the same time, she breaks the delusion said by the head of the family that no one will accept them.

6. “Hero who cast no shadow, the great deeds you and your fellow agents do shall never see the light of day.” – Spy x Family

This line in Spy x Family reminds the viewer that spies work in the shadows and that they are not meant to be discovered, as most spy media has the agent either known or seen in the light of day. If you watch something like James Bond or Mission: Impossible, the bad guy knows who the protagonist is and what they’re after. Unlike those in Spy x Family, Loid has to keep his identity a low profile while focusing on the mission. In the end, this quote is a good reminder that not all secret agents are seen and what they do remains…well… a secret.

5. “People die if they are killed.” – Fate/Stay Night

This quote might sound dumb, but it’s quite funny in hindsight. It’s literally just stating the obvious, yet it sounds so deep and serious. This quote might just be unintentionally poking fun at when anime protagonists say something serious just to be motivated or push the story forward. In the end, this quote also ended up becoming a good meme.

4. “A while back, you asked me why I didn’t join a band elsewhere, right? I guess it’s because it’s fun playing with these members. I’m sure everyone else feels that way. That’s why our performances are so good.” – K-On!

In K-On!, the newest member Azusa questions her loyalty to the light music club considering that they’re not serious compared to when they’re on stage. The answer to those doubts is that they’re friends and that it’s their friendship that helps them make good music. Some bands are in it because of the fame or they’re all talented. Meanwhile, these school girls just want to enjoy the time they have together.

3. “I’ll take a potato chip and eat it.” – Death Note

This has to be the most dramatic potato chip-eating scene ever. Not even a chips ad can surpass this. It’s intense and nuts but also plays a role in this cat-and-mouse-chase game that both L and Light are playing. The line is also funny as well because of the way it’s said and how he made “eating chips” sound serious and dramatic.

2. “That day, humanity remembered the terror of being ruled by them. The humiliation of being kept in a cage.” – Attack on Titan

The first few lines of Attack on Titan not only describe what’s happening in the scene but also the main themes that the first season has in store for the viewer. This line isn’t like the one in Sword Art Online where it describes the morbid situation they’re now in, but rather a reminder to the characters that they are not free.

1. “Believe it!” – Naruto

This is one of Naruto’s iconic quotes and perhaps the most memorable line in anime history. It’s more than just a catchphrase ⏤ it’s a promise. It’s Naruto’s way of saying that he will do whatever it takes to do great things in life. You see him goof off and not be serious in most of his training, but at the same time you root for him. He has potential as long as you can believe in him.

While anime continues to be entertaining and tell compelling stories, it’s sometimes those one-liners or certain phrases and sentences that can make the show memorable, whether it’s to push the story forward, motivate the characters, or just simply describe what’s going on.