The first 12 episodes of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean premiered yesterday, and the new season is already topping all the charts. The fifth season of David Productions’ anime adaptation of Hirohiko Araki’s epic shōnen manga series takes on the Stone Ocean arc, travelling all the way to 21st century Florida and, apparently, to the top of MyAnimeList.

Stone Ocean is ranked at #19 on MyAnimeList’s Top Anime Series chart, which ranks series, seasons, and films based on users’ reviews. That places it ahead of Owarimonogatari Second Season at #20 and behind Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2 at #18.

For context, Stone Ocean is reviewing more highly than classics like Cowboy Bebop (the 1998 anime), ranked at #35, while Dragon Ball Z is ranked #364 and My Hero Academia is ranked #582. It even leads Makoto Shinkai’s megahit Your Name (#22) and Miyazaki’s beloved Spirited Away (#31).

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has comfortably held the number one spot on the list for some time.

There are other metrics through which we can see the popularity and success of Stone Ocean as well. MyAnimeList has a separate list for Airing Anime, which has been dominated by Ranking of Kings all season. Stone Ocean promptly unseated the the series and leads the likes of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation (#3) and even One Piece (#4).

According to Netflix, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is the sixth most popular show on the streaming service in the US today, and FlixPatrol reports that JoJo’s is the second top show on the service worldwide today. And, to round things out, the series trended to the top of Twitter yesterday as fans rallied to watch the new season.

You can stream JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean on Netflix.