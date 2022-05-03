This TikTok account shows how scary the world of Pokémon can be

Do you still want to be a Pokémon trainer now?

This TikTok account just proved that living in the world with Pokémon may not be as fun as you thought.

TikTok user the.revival has nearly 500k followers and has received more than 5.6 million likes on their account. Their videos feature Pokémon living in the real world, mostly attacking the trainer constantly.

What makes the.revivial’s videos entertaining is that while most of us have grown up with the idea that Pokémon are our friends and that we’re partners till the very end, they are highlighting the other side of the coin.

Imagine wild Pokémon jumpscaring you while you go to a shop, or retaliating when you’ve failed to catch them. It’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus in real life; Pokémon are constantly out to get you.

the.revival’s most popular video titled “Victory Road be like” featured a trainer grabbing a dropped object in a pokéball just like in the games, only to be faced by a giant Onyx.

But it’s not just Pokémon that this TikTok user remade with realistic renders. the.revival has made a few renders creating special abilities from Naruto characters such as Orochimaru in their monstrous form.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen Pokémon rendered and edited with real-life textures. In 2019, The Pokémon Company released Detective Pikachu, a live-action Pokémon film starring Justice Smith and Ryan Reynolds as Detective Pikachu. The production team brought in R.J. Palmer, a Pokémon fan artist who made realistic Pokémon designs.

If you’re still keen to see more realistic renders of Pokémon and other notable monsters in anime, you can view his content on TikTok.