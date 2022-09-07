‘To Your Eternity’ season 2 release date and where you can watch

Often listed as one of the best anime releases in 2021, To Your Eternity delighted fans with its confirmed return for a second season; and thankfully, the wait won’t be much longer.

To Your Eternity is an anime adaptation of the 2016 fantasy manga by the same name, created by Yoshitoki Ōima, the mangaka also known for her extremely successful series A Silent Voice. The narrative follows Fushi — an immortal being capable of taking the form of other creatures after their death — on his inner journey while assimilating with humankind. The protagonist’s development as the series progresses is said to be one of its best aspects, capturing even the iciest hearts.

The anime’s first episode aired on April 12, 2021, and the season concluded on Aug. 30 of the same year. With its 20-episode run, To Your Eternity‘s first season had a phenomenal impact, entrancing viewers from all over the world with its emotionally compelling narrative. In February 2022, the series competed at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, with nominations for Best Fantasy and Best Drama, and ended up winning the latter category.

While the second season has been confirmed for a while now, and the audience was expecting a fall release, the official date was only confirmed recently, on Sept. 6, via the anime’s Japanese Twitter account, as well as on To Your Eternity‘s official website. To tease the patiently awaiting fans, new key visuals for the anime have also been revealed, which you can find in the gallery below.

'To Your Eternity' key visuals 1 of 3

Click to skip



Click to zoom

When and how to watch the upcoming season

To Your Eternity is officially scheduled to return with season two on Oct. 23, at 7pm JT. According to NHK’s website, the anime’s Japanese broadcasting corporation, season two is set to have 20 episodes, much like the first. However, it’s not yet certain if the series will air every week up until its finale, or if it will be divided into two cours, as some fans suspect due to the manga’s pacing.

All episodes of the first season are currently available for streaming worldwide on Crunchyroll, both in its original Japanese dub, as well as an English dubbed version. Crunchyroll has also already made known its stance on season two, with the confirmation that all new To Your Eternity episodes will be available for streaming on the platform, as they air in Japan.

Considering season one’s success, expectations are very high for season two and judging by the trailer, it’s likely that To Your Eternity will keep its audience pleased. While it’s still soon for any talk regarding a possible third season, if everything does well fans can probably expect more anime content in the future, as the manga series seems nowhere close to its conclusion.