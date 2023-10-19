‘Tokyo Revengers’ season 3 episode 4 release date and time for subs and English dub

The third season of Tokyo Revengers has seen some wild developments so far, and fans are excited to see where the story goes from here. While reading the manga is always an option many would prefer to wait and see it play out in the anime. So when does the next episode release and what time can we expect the dub? We’ll answer that question shortly, but first…

A brief recap

Despite his best efforts episode three saw Takemichi fail to prevent the terrible future that befalls him and his loved ones. Back in the past he tries to confirm that Naoto is alive, he finds him but shaking his hand no longer sends him forward in time, meaning that Naoto is dead in the future. Disheartened by this Takemichi considers giving up but a conversation with Hina, who hears him talking about time travel, convinces him to keep trying.

Despite this, Takemichi still doesn’t know how to change the future, he’s even begun suspecting his nemesis, Kisaki, of possessing time travel powers just like him. Episode three ends with Takemichi being kidnapped by Mucho along with Inupi and Koko without any explanation as to why, although hopefully the upcoming episode will reveal all.

So when does Episode 4 drop?

Thankfully we haven’t got too long to wait, with episode 4 being set to release on the show’s usual Tuesday release window. It will air in Japan first on the 24th of October at 03:00 AM JST on Japanese TV networks. Although it won’t be available immediately to those outside of Japan, the rest of the world will only have to wait a few more hours.

It will be available to stream in the US at 12:00 PM Central Time, that’s 18:00 PM BST and 03:30 ACST. The latest episode will of course be available on the same platform the last season and a half have been streaming: Disney Plus.

What about the dub?

There hasn’t been any word on when we’ll be getting the English dub for season three, presumably the dub of the fourth episode will drop with the rest. We do know that we can expect the dub sometime in the future as it has been announced, we just don’t have a date yet. Furthermore, the English cast from the last season are expected to reprise their roles.

With season two the dub took around two months to release. Disney was in charge of the dub for the second season as it is with this season, so it stands to reason it will take about the same length of time. This means we could potentially see the dub as soon as January or maybe even December. At least that’s what fans are speculating and when have the fans ever been wrong?