Top 10 Anime like ‘Spy x Family’

Spy x Family has showcased multiple anime tropes and genres in one show. It’s action-packed, yet comedic and wholesome, but also have stakes that the main character has to achieve. At the same time, there is this innocent family dynamic that we see in each episode, yet each member in the household has a secret they’re trying so hard to keep.

As part one of Spy x Family has come to a close, fans are eager to see what happens next when part two comes out later in 2022. What will happen to Twilight throughout his mission? Who was that dog that we saw in Episode 11? And will the Forgers be able to continue their ‘normal family’ persona? So many questions and season one has only 13 episodes remaining.

So before part two drops on Crunchyroll, here are the top 10 anime worth watching if you enjoyed Spy x Family.

10. Tomodachi Game

Tomodachi Game has a simple premise, trust your friends as you go through multiple challenges that test your friendship. Seems easy, but you find out that one of your friends is a traitor, secretly sabotaging the game for their own nefarious reasons. When Yuuichi Katagiri and his friends were dragged into this game, it’s up to him to use his intuition to find out which of them is a traitor. Meanwhile, they all have to go through a series of games for the reward of having their debt paid off. It’s a dark psychological thriller that ends each episode with you wanting to know more.

9. Wolf Girl and Black Prince

If you liked the idea of people playing a role, then you’ll love this anime. Wolf Girl and Black Prince is an anime about a teenage girl who’s in a fake relationship with the most popular guy in the school. Why? Because the girl, named Erika, lied to her classmates about being in a relationship so she could fit in. The boy, named Kyoya, agrees to play along under the condition that she asks like a “wolf girl”. Similar to Spy x Family, there are antics, misunderstandings, and drama between the two couples as they try to navigate through this fake relationship and their real lives.

8. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

Speaking of secrets, Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane have something hidden from each other throughout Kaguya-Sama: Love is War. The two have to hide their romantic feelings for one another, as they believe that “whoever confesses first, loses”. Meanwhile, they see each other every day as they’re both student council members. The two have to play multiple mind games while trying not to be as subtle as possible to make one of them confess their true feelings. It’s a shoujo manga’s interpretation of a cat-and-mouse game, but with love and romance on the line.

7. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket is another wholesome anime worth watching if you enjoyed Spy x Family. It’s about a cursed family that transforms into various animals from the Chinese zodiac and yearns for a normal life. With only one outsider who knows about it, each of them goes through drama, mischief, and antics while also finding a way to break it. It’s both wholesome and very emotional, not to mention it’s finished. It’s a good show to binge with enough content to help you get through the long break.

6. The Promised Neverland

If you enjoyed watching Anya do cool things despite her age, then The Promised Neverland will amp up that child-like bravery. The anime is set in a darker story as it’s about three kids who plan to break out of the Grace Field house, after learning that they’re being raised as cattle, food for the demons who live outside the walls. Just like spies and secret agents, these kids have to plot their escape in secret, while avoiding getting caught by their caretakers. From secret training exercises to hidden messages hidden in the Grace Field house, these kids have to use everything they have for them to be free from this world.

Just watch up to Season 1. We don’t speak about season 2.

5. Vampire Knight Guilty

Vampire Knight Guilty is the second season of Vampire Knight. Unlike the first season, which was pretty much world-building and introducing us to the characters, the second season expands on that as each of the characters is hiding something from each other. And all these secrets somewhat link up to the series’ final conflict when our heroes face the main antagonist. You want to know what each of these characters is hiding, especially when some begin to avoid each other.

4. Devil is A Part-Timer!

If Spy x Family made you enjoy stories about tough and strong people living a mundane life, then Devil is a Part-Timer! is another anime with a similar story trope. It’s a comedic series about a powerful demon who now works in a fast-food restaurant. But before becoming an everyday fast-food worker, he fought against a hero but was defeated in battle. He and one of his devoted generals escaped to modern-day Tokyo, only to realize that this world has no magic and has to find everyday jobs to survive. Antics ensures that the hero managed to follow him in the normal world, where she watched this demon do good deeds, especially at work. It makes you question whether or not he’s really an awful guy.

3. Bunny Drop

Bunny Drop is an anime worth watching if you enjoyed Lloyd and Anya’s relationship. It’s about a 30-year-old man named Daikichi Kawachi, who adopts Rin, the illegitimate child of his dead grandfather after the family sees her as an embarrassment and should be sent to an orphanage. Kawachi first struggles taking care of this six-year-old girl, but the two form a bond and get along. Daikichi isn’t alone when raising this child as he receives advice from other single parents within his area. It’s a fun and comedic splice of life anime and only last for one season.

2. Assassination Classroom

Assassination Classroom is an action-packed anime starring the students of 3-E, who were given the task to assassinate their teacher, who threatened to blow up the Earth in under a year. These kids were forced to hide this mission from their parents and other classmates in the school, while also dealing with everyday high school life and drama. Meanwhile, their teacher, Koro-sensei, has a reason why he chose this specific class to teach before he destroys the planet. The students in the class have something up their sleeves as they attempt to murder this teacher, and each one slowly reveals itself as the show goes on.

1. The Way of the Househusband

And if you’re a fan of something wholesome but has a lot of action, then you will enjoy The Way of the HouseHusband. It’s about a former yakuza who joins everyday society after getting married and becomes a househusband. Along the way, he meets up with other yakuza members and groups, who are also living everyday lives like him but in their own unique way. While they act tough and intimidating on the outside, all of them are pretty much softies.

Spy x Family has captured fans hearts of anime fans because of the various story tropes the show has to offer. These shows have plenty to offer from a wholesome family story to an action-packed spy-thriller. So before part two eventually becomes available on Crunchyroll, hopefully, the anime listed above will help satisfy your need for entertainment.

Spy x Family – Part two is scheduled to be released in October 2022.