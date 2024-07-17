‘Twilight Out of Focus’ episode 3 release date confirmed

Twilight Out of Focus has been a hit for both the best and worst of reasons. On one hand, it has become a perfect addition to the yearly BL anime release lineup, finally delivering the adaptation fans have long been asking for. On the other hand, it caused some unexpected turmoil for Crunchyroll.

Not in the sense of overwhelming viewership crashing the platform — no, it forced Crunchyroll to entirely disable its comments section. This decision came after the first episode of Twilight Out of Focus was met with waves of bigoted and homophobic comments flooding the platform. Thankfully, Crunchyroll took swift action by disabling comments but kept the anime available in its library — good decisions all around. Now, with the third episode approaching, we can’t wait to show the haters the power of BL fans.

When is Twilight Out of Focus episode 3 coming out?

via Studio Deen

The third episode of Twilight Out of Focus will be available on Crunchyroll on Thursday, July 18, at around 8:30 am CT. However, the release time might be subject to change, although the episode will undoubtedly air in about two days time. After the cliffhanger in the second episode, we need the next one to get here as soon as possible.

If you can’t recall the events of the last episode, Mao confessed his feelings to Hisashi — which happened quite quickly, considering we still have around ten episodes to go — but immediately ran off after the two shared a kiss. This left Hisashi feeling insecure, worried that Mao was getting cold feet about pursuing a relationship.

After a sleepless night, Hisashi completely fumbled the shooting of his short film, but following a brief one-on-one with Mao, the film student assured Hisashi that they would talk about their feelings after the shoot was over. Now, we’re left wondering what their conversation will be about. Time is ticking!

