Where can you watch ‘Twilight Out of Focus?’

This year has been plentiful for BL (Boys’ Love) fans. After getting Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard (I know, it’s a mouthful), we now have Twilight Out of Focus — and something tells me it will become quite a headliner for BL anime fans.

Admittedly, the medium has seen both better and worse days. After Gravitation, no BL anime has quite reached its impressively low bar. Thankfully, the only way to go after that disaster was up, and now we get good quality BL almost yearly. Twilight Out of Focus has been a highly requested adaptation from one of the most loved coming-of-age BL mangas, and thankfully, it seems that the story will surpass all expectations. If you want to watch it weekly alongside us, keep reading.

Where can I watch Twilight Out of Focus?

via Studio Deen

The show premiered on Thursday, July 4, so you can watch Twilight Out of Focus on Crunchyroll right now. At the time of writing, only the first episode has been released on the biggest anime platform in the U.S. New episodes will drop every Thursday, and according to MyAnimeList, we can expect the anime to be comprised of 12 episodes, meaning the final episode should air on or around Sept. 26. While we can’t be sure which chapters will be covered per episode, we can at least hope they do justice to Janome’s magnum opus.

If you’re one of the few fans who hasn’t yet read the manga (what are you even doing, really?), here’s a quick summary: Twilight Out of Focus, otherwise known as Tasogare Outfocus, is a BL anime serialized in 2019, written and conceptualized by Janome. The story revolves around two roommates, Hisashi and Mao, who begin working on a school project as an actor and director, respectively. Only, Mao is supposed to keep Hisashi’s secret — that he’s gay — under wraps throughout their high school journey. That is until he can’t deny his own feelings for his friend any longer.

Albeit cliché, it’s an endearing story with a happy ending. Most of all, unlike most short BL series, it is actually incredibly well-written with an amazing flow — not too rushed, not too fast-paced. Do yourself a favor and read the manga before watching the anime — I promise it will be worth it.

