Unsettling anime ‘My Life As Inukai-san’s Dog’ gets a release date

Beastars wasn’t enough to satiate the hearts of therianthropy fans at Kodansha, and it seems like a new zoophilia anime is on the rise. The animation studio recently announced that an anime adaptation of My Life As Inukai-san’s Dog will be gracing our screens on Jan. 6, 2023, albeit without many requests.

From the moment the announcement came forward, anime fans and social media users alike immediately shared their disapproval of the upcoming animation. The manga, which is known for spreading bestiality themes and actions throughout the original manga, immediately stirred controversy among the masses. The original work, written by Itsutsuse, falls under the ecchi category- an erotic comedy. The story is told in the first-person point of view of a dog, who is under the care of Karen Inukai, who allegedly “loves dogs too much.”

The story is consistently leading to questionable and downright erotic situations in which the dog is involved. The general premise starts involving a love triangle with the animal, where the main character and another girl, Tsukishiro, share inappropriate thoughts regarding the canine. The zoophilic main character also engages in even more extremely disturbing acts, including sucking a dog’s tail, asking her pet to lick her feet, and even trying to entice the dog into being aroused by her.

As per the creator of the manga, the story is “mainly a piece from the dog’s perspective. I think you will enjoy the feeling of being held by a girl. The heroine’s thoughts and feelings are not described from a first-person point of view. I can’t wait to see how the movements and voices make me feel!”

In spite of anime’s constant defying of the status quo, even fans of the genre seem to believe My Life as Inukai-San’s Dog is too extreme. Some believe the story may take on a different approach, pursuing instead the mystery surrounding the protagonist, and why he became a dog in the first place. Unfortunately, many fans aren’t too hopeful that it might be the case, criticizing the decision to animate this all together.

The official account announcing the news is also currently under fire with the animation studio’s decision, although some fans of the manga series are particularly excited for their favorite series progressing onto their screen, with some already claiming that the series will become their “favorite anime.”

My favorite anime 😍 — Setsuna (@Skittle_JP) March 14, 2022

The original manga is still getting weekly releases on Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket, currently counting six volumes since its release in 2020. As for the unsettling animated series, My Life As Inukai-san’s Dog is expected to be released on Jan. 6, 2023, on Crunchyroll.