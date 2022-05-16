The first five episodes of the new dark fantasy anime dropped with an English dub.

Streaming giant Netflix is expanding its ever growing anime catalog today with the release of a new original series from Ryōtarō Makihara and Wit Studio, Vampire in the Garden. The first five episodes dropped today following a nearly year-long delay, featuring both English subtitles and an English-language dub.

The dark fantasy thriller has more human hunting than vampire hunting, however. Described as “the story of a young girl and a vampire on a journey to find Paradise,” humans have already lost their war with vampires when the young girl Momo and the vampire queen Fine team up to put an end to the violence. You can check out a subtitled trailer of the new series below.

Makihara previously directed the original sci-fi film The Empire of Corpses at Wit Studio in 2015. He’s joined by other talented contributors, with character designs by Tetsuya Nishio (Naruto), and Tiger & Bunny composer Yoshihiro Ike.

Xanthe Huynh (K-On!) stars as the human Momo, alongside Larissa Gallagher (Adachi and Shimamura) as the vampire queen Fine in her first lead dub role. Additional main voice cast members include Paul Castro Jr. (Belle) as Allegro, Lipica Shah (Mobile Suit Gundam the Origin IV) as Nobara, Connor Fogarty (Shin Megami Tensei III: Nocturne HD Remaster) making his anime debut as Kubo, Luis Bermudez (Ranking of Kings) as Hasumi, and more.

Vampire in the Garden’s dub was directed by Kyle McCarley (Shin Megami Tensei V) and Michael Sinterniklaas (Berserk), and produced by NYAV Post. McCarley (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) wrote the English script.

You can stream the first five episodes of Vampire in the Garden on Netflix today.