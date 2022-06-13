Watch: ‘Dr. Stone’ special lands new trailer and release date

Ahead of Dr. Stone season three, fans will be getting a new TV special and it will arrive sooner rather than later.

Today the first trailer for TSM Entertainment’s Dr. Stone special was revealed highlighting the action fans can expect once it arrives in less than a month.

The new special episode will launch alongside a new manga chapter as news about both was revealed in the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump and cited by DualShockers. The new chapter will arrive on July 4 followed by the anime episode airing on July 10.

Running for one hour, the special called Ryusui will feature three protagonists including Senku. A synopsis was shared with the trailer and translated by Google Translate.

“After the battle with the Empire, Senku and his friends set out to save the cold-sleeping boss. In order to find out the mystery of the petrification phenomenon, the science kingdom finally aims at the other side of the earth, the new world! Chiku and his friends, who started building ships for the voyage, were once riding a sailing ship as a sergeant of the Nanami Zaibatsu, based on the information of the reporter Minami, in an attempt to join the captain of the god arm with a voyage of 10 billion. Awakens the man “Ryusui Nanami”. Ryusui, says “Huh! The world is mine again!”, Created currency in the village with his overwhelming greed and enjoyed a gorgeous life. Instead of taking on the captain, he proposes to want “oil”, the king of resources …?”

Dr. STONE: Ryusui TV Anime Special New Key Visual. pic.twitter.com/EhMMMgEMpq — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) June 12, 2022

This special will be the first new Dr. Stone anime content that fans have received in quite some time, but the studio is hard at work on season three of the show.

While there is no exact release date yet, Dr. Stone is expected to return for season three in 2023.