GKIDS released a new trailer for Takayuki Hirao’s upcoming anime feature film Pompo the Cinephile with a nod to Oscars season. The new trailer, which coincides with pre-sales for next month’s release and preview events, shows the creation of a dramatic “Oscar-bait” trailer from the film’s protagonist, Gene, an assistant charged with helping famed “Nyallywood” B-movie producer Pompo hit it big on her next production.

The film, produced by studio CLAP, is based on the ongoing manga series of the same name by Shogo Sugitan, published in English by Seven Seas Entertainment. The trailer isn’t the first time GKIDS has leaned into a meta joke about the film. Last month, GKIDs released a 15 second teaser featuring a scene in the film in which Gene is told to cram as much action into a misleading teaser trailer as he can in 15 seconds of footage.

Pomp the Cinephile was first released in Japanese theaters last year and was nominated for an Annie Award for Best Indie Feature. GKIDS co-produced an English-language dub for the film with NYAV Post which premiered at New York International Children’s Film Festival. Directed by Stephanie Sheh, the cast features:

Brianna Gentilella as Pompo

Christopher Trindade as Gene

Jackie Lastra as Natalie

Kenneth Cavett as Martin

Anne Yatco as Mystia

Pompo the Cinephile releases in U.S. theaters April 29. Fan preview events featuring “a special introduction from director Takayuki Hirao” will be held on April 27 and 28.