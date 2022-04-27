‘Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island’ Movie Trailer Shows off Fierce Battle

The official trailer for Bandai Namco's newest film 'Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island' has come out and is set to release in June 2022.

Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is the retelling of the 15th episode of the Mobile Suit Gundam anime that was released back in 1979. The story follows Amuro who was sent to the ‘Island of No Return’ to search for Zeon Spies but finds a group of children on the supposedly uninhabited island.

A description of the trailer outlines that the story is set following the Federation defense of Jaburo, before setting up plans to attack Zeon’s invasion HQ.

“The story is set after the Federation defense of Jaburo, with the Federation planning to renew offensives on Zeon’s invasion headquarters in Odessa. Amuro and the White Base head to Belfast to resupply, but the White Base receives new orders: to head to the “Island of No Return” to search and destroy any Zeon stragglers. “Amuro set out on the island in search of Zeon spies, but find a group of children and a Zaku mobile suit on the supposedly uninhabited island. With the Gundam left behind, Amuro encounters a man who calls himself Cucuruz Doan. After uncovering the secret of the island, Amuro attempts to make his way back to the Gundam to escape.”

Both a 30-second and a one-minute version of the trailer was released, featuring the film’s theme song “Ubugoe” by Hiroko Moriguchi. The film is directed by Yoshikazu Yasuhiko, the original Mobile Suit Gundam’s animation director.

The film stars Toru Furuya (Once Piece: Stampede) as Amuro Ray, Shunsuke Takeuchi (Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War) as Cucuruz Doan, Yuma Uchida (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders) as Marcos, and Fu Hirahara as Cara.

Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island is set for a Japanese release on June 3.