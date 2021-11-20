Crunchyroll announced a host of new titles joining its 2022 lineup at Anime NYC today. Saving the best for last, the streaming service revealed its plan to stream Spy x Family next year. You can watch a trailer for the show above.

Spy x Family is being produced by WIT STUDIO and CloverWorks, and the new anime is set to be directed by Kazuhiro Furuhashi of Hunter x Hunter and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn fame, with character design from The Promised Neverland’s Kazuaki Shimada.

The anime is based on Tetsuya Endo‘s popular shonen manga of the same name, which has sold more than 12.5 million copies in print. As Crunchyroll describes the series:

SPY x FAMILY follows the life of an undercover spy who unknowingly marries an assassin as he tries to further his mission of infiltrating an elite academy. He enrolls his adoptive daughter into the academy, not knowing that she is a telepath!

A series of visuals accompanies the anime announcement, showing off the titular family in their domestic and work outfits. While Spy x Family was previously announced in October, it was not yet revealed that Crunchyroll would host the anime. The news was revealed at Anime NYC’s Crunchyroll Industry Panel to massive fanfare.

Spy x Family will lead a strong lineup for Crunchyroll next year. Aoashi, A Couple of Cuckoos, Dance Dance Danseur, The Dawn of the Witch, Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie, In/Spectre season 2, and Tomodachi Game were also announced to release in 2022. No release date was announced for Spy x Family as of yet.