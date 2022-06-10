It seems that previous rumors about a Dragon Age animated series being in the works weren’t unfounded after all. Netflix has just released the first trailer for Dragon Age: Absolution, a new story set in the world of Thedas, where BioWare’s best-selling action role-playing video game franchise takes place.

As you can see above, Absolution will take you back to the world of Thedas, where creatures of all shapes and sizes co-exist within a ruthless political climate that can unbend nations in a matter of days.

The streaming juggernaut is collaborating with Canadian game developer BioWare to bring this ambitious adaptation to life. Other than the fact that Absolution will feature new characters and a brand new narrative, neither Netflix nor the game devs have revealed any more plot details at this point, with the exception of a synopsis that sheds light on what you can expect from the series.

“Set in Tevinter, an empire within the Dragon Age universe. Features an ensemble of new characters inspired by, and authentic to, Dragon Age lore; including elves, mages, knights, Qunari, Red Templars, demons, and other special surprises.”

Here’s also a first poster that depicts the as-of-yet unnamed main character.

If we were to go on with mere speculation, we’d say that Absolution will take place between Dragon Age: Inquisition and the upcoming fourth installment in the series, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf. That’s largely due to the fact that Red Templars is a faction that forms only after Inquisition, so it stands to reason the story will somehow bridge the gap between the two games.

Dragon Age: Absolution will premiere in December.