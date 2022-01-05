Watch: Netflix’s ‘Ultraman’ anime continues this spring

A new trailer for the sequel season to the 2019 CG anime Ultraman announced the series will stream on Netflix beginning April 14. The trailer also previews the opening theme song, titled “3”, as performed by NOILION.

The series’ first 12-episode season was released in 2019 and is based on Eiichi Shimizu’s ongoing manga sequel to the original ‘60s television series. Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Blade Runner: Black Lotus) are directing the series at Production I.G. (Ghost In The Shell, Haikyu!!).

Sola Digital Arts Inc. is also working on the series. The studio specializes in CGI and is credited alongside past Production I.G. works like Blade Runner: Black Lotus, Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045, and the first season of Ultraman.

The studio also released a new visual for the upcoming season.

Maaya Sakamoto (Ghost in the Shell: Arise) joins the cast as the voice of Izumi, while Tomoaki Maeno (Cells at Work!!) will replace Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the voice of Ultraman Taro, Kotaro Higashi. The two characters are the focus of the upcoming arc, per the new season’s synopsis:

Kotaro Higashi, a young photographer, encounters a mysterious missing persons case. He takes a photo proving that it was the work of aliens and brings it to the SSSP with his girlfriend Izumi. However, a certain incident transforms him into a superhuman with incredible fiery superpowers Then, a massive cosmic weapon appears before the human-sized Ultraman…

Season one of Ultraman is currently on Netflix.