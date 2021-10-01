Watch: New My Hero Academia Movie Trailer Teases English Release, Tickets On Sale Now

If you’re planning on catching the latest installment of the world’ most popular shonen-turned-anime superhero franchise, you’ll be eager to learn that tickets for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission are now available in the U.S.—and that’s not all. You can watch the first official English dub trailer above too.

Funimation, who is distributing the film, announced that ticket sales via Fandango are open in the U.S., while Canadian viewers can look forward to saving their seats on Oct. 5. Between the two markets, over 1,500 theaters will show the new film.

Further, opening weekend tickets will come with a 76-page collectible book featuring a Q&A with series creator and mangaka Kohei Horikoshi, alongside original artwork.

The third film in the franchise and sequel to the still-releasing fifth season of the anime, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission released in Japan in August. From trailers and the films synopsis, we know World Heroes’ Mission will feature Deku fighting alongside newcomer Rody Soul after both are framed for a crime while trying to stop the villainous organization Humarise. While on the run, they have to help their fellow heroes save the world from the group’s machinations to rid society of quirks.

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission opens in the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 29. In the meantime, Season 5 just finished airing in Japan, making this month’s English-language release a timely follow up for My Hero Academia fans.