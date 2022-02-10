Crunchyroll revealed today a new trailer for The Rising of the Shield Hero season two, along with a stunning new visual. Check out the latest on the series leading the Spring 2022 anime season as the most anticipated show on MyAnimeList’s — surpassing even Chainsaw Man.

Based on the novels by Aneko Yusagi, the dark-fantasy isekai series is in production at the South Korean studio DR Movie, a subsidiary of Madhouse after Kineme Citrus animated season one. Masato Jinbo will direct the new season, with Masato Jinbo on as Character Designer and music by Kevin Penkin.

Jpop group MADKID will perform the season’s opening theme, “Bring Back,” and idol Chiai Fujikawa will perform the song “Yuzurenai” as the ending theme.

Kana Hanazawa was also announced as a new cast member. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Tokyo Ghoul actress will voice the new character Ost Horai. She joins the returning cast of Kaito Ishikawa as Naofumi, Asami Seto as Raphtalia, Rina Hidaka as Filo, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka as Ren Amaki, Makoto Takahashi as Motoyasu Kitamura, Yoshitaka Yamaya as Itsuki Kawasumi, Maaya Uchida as Melty, and Kikuko Inoue as Mirelia.

You can see them all in a new visual from the DR Movie below.

First scheduled to release on Oct. 2021, The Rising of the Shield Hero will stream on Crunchyroll in April. Season one is streaming now on Crunchyroll and Funimation.