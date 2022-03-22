Watch: ‘Tomodachi Game’ anime adaptation drops first official trailer

The trailer for the anime adaptation of Tomodachi Game has arrived and will be released this year.

The psychological thriller anime is based on the manga of the same name and will follow five close friends — Katagiri Yuichi, Sawagiri Shiho, Mikasa Tenji, Shibe Makoto, and Kokorogi Yutori — who are selected to play a game, the ‘Tomodachi Game,’ that will test their friendship. While it sounds like an easy task, their solid bonds will be tested in the “ultimate psychological game” and the “true nature of humanity” will be exposed.

The adaptation was first announced back in November 2021 and is set to be released in April 2022. Directing the project is Hirofumi Ogura, known for his works in Jojo’s Bizzare Adventure, with Kenta Ihara (Tsukimichi: Moonlit Fantasy) who is in charge of screenwriting.

An official cast list has been released which includes Chiaki Kobayashi as Yuichi Katakiri, Daiki Hamano as Tenji Mikasa, Yume Miyamoto as Yoshinori Sawa, Tomohiro Ohno as Makoto Shibu, Satomi Amano as Yutori Kokonogi, Minami Takayama as Manab, Reina Ueda as Maria Minase, and Shizuka Ito as Tsukino.

Tomodachi Game is a Japanese psychological thriller manga written by Mikoto Yamaguchi and Yuki Sato. It was first published in Dec 2013 and currently has 19 volumes with over 3.7 million copies sold worldwide. Prior to the anime adaptation, the manga had been adapted into a Japanese drama as well as a live-action film that were both released in 2015.

The upcoming anime adaptation of Tomodachi Game is set to release on April 6, 2022, on Crunchyroll.