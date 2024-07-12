Image Credit: Disney
Photo via Getty Images
Category:
Anime
TV

What comes after Dragon Ball Super?

There's a lot more story out there.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: Jul 12, 2024 07:33 am

Dragon Ball Z is indisputably one of the most iconic anime series of all time. Of all the anime out there, Goku and his Kamehameha are about as iconic as you get besides other anime classics like Ghost in the Shell and Akira. If you enjoyed the show and made it all the way through Dragon Ball Super, you’re probably wondering what’s next. Not to worry, we have the answer to that.

If you follow the canon of the show, then there’s not really anything after Dragon Ball Super, but there is a more recent anime called Dragon Ball Daima. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for a story continuation you’re not going to find it there. Daima is actually set before the events of Super, so it’s not exactly a continuation.

There are some movies, however, that do take place after the events of Super: Dragon Ball Super: Broly and Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The series’ creator Akira Toriyama passed away on March 1 of this year from a brain blood clot, so whether or not anything related to Super comes out remains to be seen.

Anime watchers clamoring for more stories in the universe can always seek out the manga, which goes way farther chronologically than the anime did. Obviously, there are differences between the two, but that’s about all there is.

There’s always the possibility that Toei Animation will continue the franchise with its own interpretation, similar to Dragon Ball GT, but hopefully someone will pick up where Toriyama left off.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Jon Silman
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'
twitter