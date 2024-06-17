What happened to Zenith in ‘Mushoku Tensei?’ Explained

In Mushoku Tensei, Zenith is initially introduced as a kind and gentle mother, who is very supportive and caring towards Rudeus.

Born as a noble in the Holy Millis Kingdom, Zenith was a free spirit who decided to ditch the fancy life and become an adventurer at the age of 15. However, she was totally new to the rough and tumble world outside her sheltered life. But then, she met Paul Greyrat, who was already neck-deep in the adventurer’s lifestyle. He knew all the tricks of the trade, and not only saved Zenith from getting tricked by fraudsters but also proved to be a brave and trustworthy partner. They hit it off pretty well, and before long, Zenith fell head over heels for him.

Together, they joined an adventuring group called the “Fangs of the Black Wolf.” Eventually, their adventures led to them settling down after Zenith got pregnant with their son, Rudeus. With Rudeus’ birth, Zenith and Paul decided to settle in a village called Buena Village. Life was pretty peaceful and happy for a while, just a family enjoying their time together. But, as life tends to do, things got complicated.

Zenith’s fate takes a dramatic turn during an event known as the Teleportation Catastrophe. This occurs when a magical disaster unexpectedly scatters members of the Greyrat family across different parts of the world. Zenith, along with several others, is caught in this disaster. Eventually, Rudeus manages to find all the family members but Zenith.

Rudeus, after many trials and gaining substantial power and allies, eventually manages to locate Zenith in the Labyrinth arc. It is discovered that she has been trapped inside a mysterious crystal in the Teleport Labyrinth. This crystal preserves her life, but she is in a state of suspended animation, unable to communicate. Zenith’s recovery is slow. She remains in a state of regressed mental capacity, similar to that of a child. The family, especially Rudeus, continues to care for her, hoping for a recovery.

Will Zenith ever recover in Mushoku Tensei?

Rudeus later brings Zenith back to their home where Lilia, the maid, looks after her. Norn and Aisha, her other kids, also come to live under Rudeus’s roof, so it’s a full house. She can’t speak or react, so everyone outside her head thinks she’s lost her memories. In the light novel, Zenith develops telepathic powers, which she uses to communicate with her loved ones. Despite this, Zenith never actually recovered. She was stuck in that weird limbo for good. But you know what? She never felt alone, because her family was always right there with her.

