What ‘I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss’ is about and when to expect the anime

The wait for I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss is inching ever closer to its end, and fans have begun scouring the internet for platforms on which to stream the series. We’re here to answer the call, telling you everything you need to know about this upcoming anime.

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss will be an adaptation of a Japanese light novel series first published in 2017 and created by Sarasa Nagase. In 2018, a manga adaptation of the novel also entered the picture, helping to increase the hype surrounding the project. Due to the novel and manga’s success, an anime adaptation led by MAHO FILM was revealed to the public in October 2021, but no further details regarding the release date were shared until very recently. Before we get to that, let’s dive into the story itself.

What will the anime be about?

I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss is an excellent example of the Japanese isekai genre, an anime in which the central theme is a character being transported into a fantasy world. In this case, the narrative follows Aileen, a young woman who has just been dumped by her fiancé. While that might sound heartbreaking, the occurrence helps Aileen remember her past life, and realize she’s been reincarnated as the villainess in a game she used to play. As we all know, whether it’s movies, tv, or games, villains very rarely get a happy ending, and that applies to Aileen as well. Now, she must do anything she can to avoid her tragic fate in the game, and that involves conquering the heart of the demon prince responsible for her character’s death.

Overall, this story is adored by many for its lightness and comedy, and it’s described as perfect for anyone who loves fantasy. For those that don’t enjoy manga or novels, the anime adaptation is expected to be a good substitute. Judging by the trailers released so far, it looks like the anime won’t stray far from its original source.

When and where to watch the anime

The anime’s official Twitter account made an announcement on Sept. 1, stating that I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss will be released on Oct. 1 at 10:30pm JT. As for the number of episodes to be released during the series’ run, or its airing schedule, no details have been divulged as of yet.

Following the release announcement, Crunchyroll made a revelation of its own during a panel at the Crunchyroll Expo 2022, divulging that the series’ first season will be available for streaming on the platform across the U.S. For those that live in other parts of the world, no need to worry, as Crunchyroll also holds the rights to stream I’m the Villainess, So I’m Taming the Final Boss in Africa, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS.

Now you have all the details you need to stream this highly anticipated anime as soon as it comes out; all there is left to do is wait. In the meantime, you can take a look at all the teasers available, and maybe re-read your favorite parts of the manga and novel. One can never be too prepared.