What is ‘Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2’s English dub release date?

After ten years of watching Eren Yeager and his comrades fight against the yoke of the Titan onslaught, Attack on Titan has finally come to an end. The manga (that the anime has been adapted from) concluded in 2021 and fans have been clamoring to see if the series has the same controversial end.

Last we left Eren, he had made his full transition into villainy. While he was presented as the hero of the story, motivated to fight off the Titan attacks because he saw one consume his mother, adulthood makes everything more complicated. Eren summons the might of the Colossal Titans to trample the world into dust. His turn into a genocidal maniac makes it clear that despite the love they have for him, his friends have to destroy him once and for all.

Currently, the final episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll, the home for some of the best anime. Other markets can experience the farewell to Eren’s struggle with the help of subtitles, but many may be waiting for the aid of the English dub before diving in.

When will the English dub for Attack on Titan come out?

The discourse about subtitled versus dubbed versions of foreign language properties has always been a contentious one. Parasite director Bong Joon Ho has been a famous advocator for subtitles, which he commented on during his speech for the Academy Award-winning film. However, anime can be a bit of a different animal. Especially for such a fast-paced action show, some things will inevitably get lost in the battle sequences. Television is a visual medium, and reading subtitles and staying on top of the action isn’t always easy.

So, naturally, some viewers benefit from the help of the English dubbed version of the anime. Fans await these dubs with anticipation, which makes it all the more disappointing when they don’t arrive as fast as we like. As of this writing, the English dub for Attack on Titan: The Final Chapters Special 2 has not been made available. News of when to expect its arrival has not been publicized either.

“Dubs for Attack on Titan Final Season THE FINAL CHAPTERS Special 2 will be produced by Crunchyroll in English, German, Latin American Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese. Dub premiere dates will be announced at a later time,” Crunchyroll announced.

Thus, fans have to rely on previous release dates to get an idea of when they can expect the dub. With the final episodes being released in late 2023, likely, we won’t see the dub until early 2024. When the previous batch of episodes was released, fans had to wait a good six months for the English dub. Sorry, Attack on Titan viewers. At least for now, you have no option but to watch Eren’s descent into madness with the help of subtitles.