What is ‘Romantic Killer’ about? Anime plot, release date, and where to watch

Romantic Killer is the name of DOMERICA’s upcoming anime adaptation, based on a manga with the same name. Created by Wataru Momose, the manga began digital serialization in 2019, on Shonen Jump+, before reaching its conclusion in 2020. Shorter than the average series we’re used to, Romantic Killer only has 39 chapters, which are compiled into four volumes.

Earlier this year, it was announced that the manga would get an anime adaptation, and fans were extremely receptive. After that, it didn’t take long for details to start being unveiled, and the anime has now been given an official release date. Before getting to that, though, let’s go over what the series is about.

What is Romantic Killer’s plot?

This series has Anzu as a protagonist, a high school girl who only cares about three things in life: cats, chocolate, and games. Honestly, who could blame her? However, Anzu’s way of life is suddenly disrupted when a wizard shows up, determined to play cupid — whether Anzu likes it or not. The wizard turns the girl’s life into a dating simulation game, presenting her with hot boys left and right, and creating opportunities for love to blossom. Not happy with this, Anzu vows to reject love in order to get back to her peaceful life.

While Romantic Killer is a shoujo series at its core, comedy is also a central part of it. In fact, a lot of the plot is driven by Anzu and the wizard going head-to-head to see who comes out on top in this battle of wills. Overall, fun and light would be the best words to describe the anime, with a dash of romance to top it off.

When and where to watch Romantic Killer

It has been confirmed that Romantic Killer will be available for streaming with subtitles on Netflix. The anime is scheduled to premiere worldwide on Thursday, Oct. 27, although we don’t yet know at what time it will become available. As for the episodes, it’s estimated that they will have a run time of 24 minutes, which is pretty typical for any kind of anime. Unfortunately, though, there are no details on how many episodes fans will have grace their screens, nor if a second season is on the table. It’s still very early to worry about that, however, since many anime seasons are only greenlit after a general interest is proven.

If you’re interested in Romantic Killer, don’t miss its premiere! As we can judge by the trailers, this anime promises a very entertaining ride.