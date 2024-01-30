What is the ‘Gundam Seed Freedom’ US release date?

We need to mark some space in our diaries ASAP, so when can we expect it?

One of the biggest anime franchises in the world is back for another ride. That’s right, after over four decades of content, Mobile Suit Gundam still has something to offer, and now it’s time for SEED Freedom.

Directed by Mitsuo Fukuda, the animated film acts as a sequel to Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Destiny, some of the best series in the franchise. From that alone, we can conclude that expectations are high for SEED Freedom, and it looks like they were matched. The movie’s theatrical release took Japan by storm on Jan. 26, leaving international fans to wonder when they’ll get the same experience.

I get it, this is arguably the most popular mecha franchise of all time, so it’s only natural for aficionados of the genre to be excited about it. As always, though, Western anime fans have to wait longer for theatrical releases.

Do we know when Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom comes out in the U.S.?

Sadly, there is currently no telling when Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom will hit the U.S. Don’t let that tarnish your hopes, though, as there is a high likelihood that the film will make its way overseas sooner or later. This is usually the case with all popular anime films, which get Japanese premieres before releasing in theaters across the globe.

For now, fans have to live with the uncertainty of not knowing when they’ll get to watch the latest Gundam SEED installment. If all goes well, though, it might just be a matter of weeks before the much-desired announcement comes. In the meantime, you’d do well to rewatch this film’s predecessors before stepping into the theater. It’s been so many years since they came out that you’re likely to have forgotten some details.