What is the ‘Jujutsu Kaisen 0’ movie release date on Crunchyroll? 

Since Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was first released in Japanese theaters on Dec. 24, 2021, fans around the world have been waiting for a chance to watch the prequel to studio MAPPA’s acclaimed anime adaptation. Luckily, Sony-owned anime distributor and producer Crunchyroll distributed the film in theaters internationally with original dubs in March of 2021.

While the film has seen huge success and remains in theaters in some places, many fans are eager to watch the film again — this time from the comfort of their homes. And given Crunchyroll’s flagship streaming platform, it makes sense since the distributor would eventually add it to their massive catalog of anime episodes and movies. However, the company has yet to make any announcements about adding Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to streaming or distributing home releases of any other sorts.

At the time of writing, the lack of any concrete move to streaming isn’t a cause for alarm, especially given Jujutsu Kaisen 0’s box office success. Still, if other recent shonen spin-off films are any indication, the move may not be so quick either.

Image via Crunchyroll

For example, 2021’s My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission was released theatrically in the fall by Funimation (now merged with Crunchyroll). It performed well at the box office as part of the hit shonen series. Now months out from a theatrical release, there’s still no word on the film coming over to streaming platforms. It did, however, release physically.

A sequel to Sunghoo Park and MAPPA’s first television season of the series is also in the works and expected to release next year, so we’ll have to wait and see what Crunchyroll decides to do with Jujutsu Kaisen 0 in the long term. This article will be updated once we receive word of the film’s status and whether it will be released on Crunchyroll.