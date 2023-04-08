What is the ‘One Piece’ ‘Dragon Ball’ crossover?

Fans in North America have waited ten years to see it, but the fabled ultimate anime crossover finally has an English dub. That’s right, Dragon Ball‘s Goku and One Piece‘s Luffy are teaming up.

Episode 590 of One Piece, “The Mightiest Collaboration in History vs. the Gluttonous of the Sea,” will see a food tournament turn into a high-stakes deathmatch when Akami, a monstrous pufferfish emerges from its deep sea slumber to wreak havoc on the contestants. With only 30 minutes to save their friends, Luffy and Goku must put all the skills they have developed to the ultimate fighting test. They are joined by Gourmet Hunter Toriko who aims to sample the monsters supposedly delicious flesh. Things go from basd to worse when the creature evolves, becoming powerful enough to deflect multiple attacks. Our heroes soon realise they need to kill Akami in a single hit to have any hope of victory.

The show was originally part of the ambitiously titled “Dream 9 Toriko & One Piece & Dragon Ball Z Super Collaboration Special.” This epic two-parter was a combination of the One Piece episode and a special episode of Toriko called “Run, Strongest Team! Toriko, Luffy, and Goku!”

But since Toonami lost the rights to the English dub of Torinko, only the second part has been aired in North America so far. In Toonami’s latest run of One Piece back in October, the show jumped from Episode 589 to 591, skipping the collaboration altogether.

Fans can head over to Adult Swim now to enjoy this epic special.