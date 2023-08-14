What is the ‘Zom 100’ opening song?

Zombie apocalypse narratives have secured a unique place in popular culture with the skillful blending of thrilling elements with universal themes of survival and the futility of life. Among the recent offerings, Viz Media’s latest anime rendition of the ongoing seinen manga, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead, has been making waves among enthusaists for obvious reasons. Akira Tendo’s journey from living a dull, meaningless life to living it to the fullest during a zombie outbreak has mesmerized, entertained, and inspired thousands already.

The anime version of Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead premiered on July 9, 2023. It has been a developing revelation, with each new episode surpassing the one before it. However, what consistently maintains its captivating grip on the audience is the spirited opening song of the dystopian horror comedy anime. As anticipation grows for the upcoming sixth episode set to debut on Aug. 27, check out the buzzing opening song of Zom 100 and where you can listen to it.

Zom: 100: Bucket List of the Dead opening song

Kana-Boon never misses when it comes to making the most blasting opening songs. Zom 100‘s opening song is titled “Song of the Dead,” or “ソングオブザデッド” (Songu obu za Deddo) in Japanese. It is a non-album single released by Kana-Boon in 2023. The lyrics to the 1:34 minute-long opening song are given by Maguro Taniguchi, who is also the composer.

The song roughly translates to describe the anime’s plot, depicting a society that is mired in routines and then pleading with people to break free and embrace a life filled with vibrancy. The music video’s colorful graphics seamlessly converge with the lyrics, which ring true as a source of motivation. You can catch “Song of the Dead” on YouTube and listen to all Zom 100 songs on Spotify.

The Japanese rock band behind the song, Kana-Boon was formed in 2008 and has been lending their talent to create catchy tunes for anime for some time now. Three of their singles have been used in the Naruto franchise, with “Silhouette” being used as the 16th Naruto Shippuden opening theme, “Diver” as the theme song for Boruto: Naruto the Movie, and “Baton Road” as the first season-opening for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Their musical influence can be heard in numerous anime series, including Fire Force, My Hero Academia, and Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans.

Seize the dead and catch the weekly U.S. simulcast of Zom 100 on Sundays on Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll!