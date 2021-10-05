What Order Should You Watch Fate in?

If you’re a fantasy anime fan then you’ve likely heard of or seen an entry in the Fate series. Kicking off in 2004 with Fate/stay night, there have been countless new additions in the forms of series, movies, specials, and OVAs over the years.

With an abundance of content to sift through, it can be confusing for newcomers to discover what they should be checking out and where they need to start. Because of the way the Fate universe works, with many different projects being completely separated from each other, this dilemma is intensified.

We’ve put together a list of all the Fate content you should check out first if you’re looking to get into the anime or relive the action, and the best order that this can be done in. Given that not all content fits into the same chronological timeline, many of the additions to the list can be switched up, but this is the ideal order.

Fate watch order

There are so many additions to the Fate story that take place in alternative universes and tell entirely disconnected stories that often contradict one another. This being the case, here is the best order if you’re new or rewatching the series and want to experience all the core events in the best possible order.

Fate/Zero

Fate/Stay Night

Fate/Stay Night: Unlimited Blade Works

Fate/Stay Night Movie: Heaven’s Feel: I. Presage Flower

Fate/Stay Night Movie: Heaven’s Feel: II. Lost Butterfly

Fate/Stay Night Movie: Heaven’s Feel: III. Spring Song

Fate/Grand Order

Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 1 – Wandering; Agateram

Fate/Grand Order: Shinsei Entaku Ryouiki Camelot 2 – Paladin; Agateram

Fate/Apocrypha

Fate/Extra Last Encore

Fate/Kaleid Prisma☆Illya

Fate/Prototype

Many of these series are completely disconnected from one another, especially following Fate/Grand Order. Given this, you can watch the final four options on our list in any order you like.