Throughout the Naruto series, the shinobi world has introduced a vast and complex culture of hand signs, chakra, and special genetic visual abilities called dojutsus, which were sometimes called Kekkei Genkai. So far, there have been three major Kekkei Genkai considered the most powerful in the series: the Sharingan, the Byakugan, and the Rinnegan.

As many fans already know, each eye technique has been associated with or inherited by a particular ninja clan. The Uchihas were usually the wielders of the Sharingan, the Hyuga clan the Byakugan, and the Otsutsuki the Rinnegan.

“Usually” is the operative word here, because there have also been plenty of circumstances where a wielder with any of those eyes was not necessarily a member of their respective clans. For example, Kakashi is not an Uchiha, but has a Sharingan that was given to him by his former best friend Obito of the Uchiha clan. Former Naruto villain Nagato had Rinnegan eyes implanted by Madara Uchiha, and even Sasuke Uchiha’s Sharingan was transformed into a Rinnegan after he was given chakra from Hagoromo Otsutsuki.

In the Boruto anime, Naruto and Hinata are currently married and have two children: Himawari and, of course, Boruto. Given that Hinata is a member of the Hyuga clan and possesses a Byakugan, it makes sense that Himawari and Boruto would inherit the Kekkei Genkai from their mother. However, in Boruto’s case, things have gone a little bit differently.

What Special Eye Does Boruto Possess? 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

By now, fans have noticed that Boruto does indeed have a Dojutsu, but it’s one that has never been seen before until now. Many have wondered about the origin of this new eye technique and how it came to be, but given that it’s still fairly new to the series, there’s still a lot unknown about Boruto’s unique eye. However, we do know at least a few things.

The eye Boruto currently possesses is known as the Jougan. Known as the Pure Eye, the Dojustsu allows Boruto to see chakra pathways and travel beyond dimensions. It can also see the dark energy around dangerous threats on self-activation and alert Boruto to invisible elements that may be affecting a person’s chakra. Other than that, fans haven’t seen much of the other abilities that Jougan possesses, but one thing is for sure⏤that eye didn’t come from Hinata. Or did it?

At first, Boruto assumed that the Jougan was his Byakugan awakening, and even fans believed that the eye technique was a more evolved version of the Byakugan, since it’s been shown that the Rinnegan is actually a more evolved version of the Sharingan. However, that is only partly true.

Hinata is actually a direct descendant of Hamura Otsutsuki and in The Last: Naruto The Movie, she meets with her ancestor and is gifted with his chakra. In Naruto Shippuden, Naruto is gifted with chakra from Hagoromo Otsutsuki, which also gave him immense power. It is speculated that after the two had Boruto, the Otsutsuki chakra was also transferred to him, and evolved his Byakugan into a Jougan.

During his fight with Momoshiki Otsutsuki, Boruto was given a Karma mark as he dealt the final blow to end the alien entity’s life. However, Momoshiki did not truly die. Using the Karma, Momoshiki imprinted himself in Boruto’s body to use as a vessel so he could eventually take over and be reincarnated. Although Boruto’s Jougan had already appeared a few times, it remained dormant until Boruto’s battle with Momoshiki, so it may possible that Momoshiki’s presence will help Boruto fully master the Jougan by the time the rest of the anime catches up to that flash-forward scene in the first episode.

For right now, the anime’s main focus has shifted to Boruto’s fight to keep Momoshiki from taking over his body, which may later shed more light on the story behind the Otsutsuki and the Jougan. It’s already been speculated that Boruto’s genetics may be closer aligned with the Otsutsuki bloodline, which could be a key reason why Momoshiki chose to make Boruto a vessel and how Boruto is the only person in history to possess a Jougan. Seeing as both of his parents have chakra that are strongly tied to some of the strongest members of the Otsutsuki clan, it’s very possible.

Though the anime is moving along pretty quickly, it may still be a while before the series starts addressing these theories. Until then, fans will have to wait to get more details about the mysterious Jougan eye that Boruto wields and its connection to the alien shinobi clan from the moon.