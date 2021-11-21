When Does Demon Slayer Season 2 Come Out?

Ever since the first season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba premiered in 2019, fans around the world can’t seem to get enough of the anime. And thanks to an impressive showing with its first theatrical film, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, fans are even more eager to see how the anime will continue after the events from the film’s ending. Now, after a year of patiently waiting, the series has announced its release date for Season 2.

So When Is Demon Slayer Season 2 Coming Out?

According to Studio Ufotable’s official website, Demon Slayer Season 2 will premiere on December 5th, 2021. However, if you’ve been on Crunchyroll or Funimation lately, then you’ve noticed that they have already been updated with new episodes that have been included as part of Season 2. At first glance, most would assume that either there’s been a mistake or that Studio Ufotable has decided to release season 2 early.

But if you are a fan who has already seen the anime’s theatrical film, Demon Slayer:Mugen Train and have tried to start watching episodes of this “Season 2,” then you have already noticed that it doesn’t pick up quite where the first season left off. Instead, this “season 2” is pretty much the beginning of the Mugen Train film. Of course, if you’ve already seen the film numerous times already, then this has more than likely been a turn off and you probably stopped watching after making this realization.

But you may want to return to those episodes because apparently it’s not quite like the film. Since October 7th, Studio Ufotable has released seven episodes that bring more depth to the Mugen Train Arc. The first episode features an all-new storyline with the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, as it covers events before the movie which include a mission that the Flame Hashira embarks on before boarding the Mugen train; while the remaining episodes from 2 through 7 basically is an extended retelling of the Mugen Train film. It also includes never before scenes and introductions to new characters like the Upper Rank 6 Demon Daki who will be more prominent in the rest of the second season.

The brief seven episode arc is meant to fully connect Seasons 1 and 2 so that fans who may not have had a chance to see the Mugen Train film can seamlessly catch up on the story before the next arc, Demon Slayer: Entertainment District debuts on December 5th.

What is the Entertainment District Arc going to be about?

If you follow the manga, then you’re well aware of what’s about to happen in this arc. But if you’re an anime fan that likes to be surprised, then not much can be said without giving away any spoilers. Just know that Season 2 will immediately pick up after the end of the Mugen Train film and follow Tanjiro’s group as they accompany the Sound Hashira, Uzui as he goes on a mission in the Entertainment District.

One of the most popular storylines of the manga, the Entertainment District Arc will see Tanjiro and his comrades fight off against new villains such as Daki; while Nezuko begins to develop her demonic powers.

With the season less than a month away, fans won’t have to wait long to get into the new season; so if you’re looking to catch up, now is the time. You’re definitely not going to want to be the only one out of the loop when the second season of Demon Slayer premieres on December 5th.