Demon Slayer fans can hardly contain their excitement following several trailers for the third season of the sought-after series.

The anime adaptation of Koyoharu Gotouge’s hugely popular manga debuted in 2019 to an eager audience and has hardly slowed down since. The show gained even more traction following the release of its 2020 sequel film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, which remains the highest-grossing anime film of all time. Several trailers for the show’s upcoming third season recently dropped online, hyping fans up even more for the next season’s eventual release.

Here’s when you can expect to watch it for yourself.

When does season 3 of Demon Slayer come out?

Season two of Demon Slayer released between October 2021 and February 2022, polishing off its final episode only a few months ago. The last season’s proximity likely means that fans have a while to wait before season three arrives, based on the release schedules of the first two seasons.

There was a two-year gap between the release of season one and season two, but that gap included the release of the show’s mega-popular sequel film. It’s possible that the seasons would have been released closer together if not for Mugen Train, but few fans would protest the arrival of another film of Mugen Train‘s calibur.

If season three follows the trend of seasons one and two, fans have quite the wait ahead of them. Early episodes of both seasons debuted in the late fall months, which could leave viewers waiting until fall of 2024 for the next season’s release. If the film was in fact the culprit behind the two-year wait, however, season three could arrive as early as next September. If not, perhaps another stellar film will fill the gap and satiate viewers’ appetites for Demon Slayer action.

The precise release date for season three has not been announced, but this article will be updated once more details are known.