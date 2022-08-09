Mob Psycho 100 ascended to popularity alongside the release of its anime adaption in 2016 quickly becoming one of the most beloved anime series of the last decade.

The show which has run for three seasons so far including 25 episodes is set to add more to this list later this year once season three finally arrives for fans.

With the last episodes dropping in 2019, there has been quite the wait for more Mob Psycho 100 be it due to Covid or other factors, but that wait is almost over, and here’s everything to know about when and where you can catch season three of the show for yourself.

When does Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 premiere?

Mob Psycho 100 fans in the West will get their chance to watch the show’s third season alongside Japan as the show is set to air on Crunchyroll starting Oct. 5, 2022.

With its streaming home secured, fans will not need to fear missing out on any of the new episodes as they air on TV in Japan.

Bones is set to return to animate the third season of the show based on ONE’s original manga series. The manga ran from 2012 until 2017 but wouldn’t arrive in the United States until 2018 when Dark Horse Comics brought it to manga readers in the country.

Mob Psycho 100 had already garnered quite an audience in the country before this thanks to the 2016 anime debut which Bones also were behind.

Now that the date has been confirmed, make sure to check out Crunchyroll on Oct. 5 so check out the season premiere of Mob Psycho 100 alongside the rest of the world.