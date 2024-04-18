When does Zoro get Enma in ‘One Piece’?

Roronoa Zoro, the first mate of the Straw Hat Pirates in One Piece, is renowned for his swordsmanship and loyalty to his captain, Monkey D. Luffy.

Recommended Videos

He’s on a mission to become the world’s greatest swordsman and he’s got the skills to back it up. But even for a guy like Zoro, there’s always room for improvement. And boy, did he hit the jackpot when he got his hands on Enma, one of the 21 Great Grade swords.

Enma is unique because it demands high levels of Haki control from its wielder and challenges Zoro to refine his skills further. This sword also drains the Haki from its user, which makes it a dangerous weapon that can overwhelm the wielder if not handled correctly.

About Enma in One Piece

Enma is one of the 21 O Wazamono grade swords, known for its incredible sharpness and strength. It was once wielded by Kozuki Oden in One Piece, alongside another legendary blade, Ame no Habakiri. Oden used these swords to inflict the only known scar on Kaido. This is a feat that speaks volumes about Enma’s capabilities.

Enma’s ability to draw out and convert its wielder’s Busoshoku Haki makes it unique. This characteristic not only amplifies the physical damage caused by the sword but trains and strengthens the user’s Haki control with every use. After Oden’s demise, Enma remained a treasured yet dormant symbol of his legacy. His daughter Kozuki Hiyori kept Enma until she decided it should be wielded by someone capable of maximizing its potential.

When and in which episode & chapter Zoro gets Enma

Image via Toei Animation

Zoro gets the Enma in Chapter 953 of the One Piece manga , which was adapted into Episode 954 of the anime series. This all goes down during the Wano Country Arc, as Zoro’s gearing up to take on Kaido, one of the baddest dudes on the high seas, the Four Emperors of the Sea. In the episode, Kozuki Hiyori offers Enma to Zoro in exchange for his returning the national treasure sword Shusui to the people of Wano.

And let me tell you, it was love at first sight – Zoro, being the sword-obsessed maniac that he is, couldn’t resist the allure of Enma. However, Enma proved to be a handful, even for a seasoned swordsman like Zoro, and he had to learn to train the wild stallion.

And, of course, Zoro’s mastery of Enma couldn’t have come at a better time. With Kaido and his crew threatening to take over Wano Country and the rest of the world, the Straw Hats needed all the power they could get.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more