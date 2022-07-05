The original Bleach anime first aired in 2004 before concluding in 2012; however, 10 years later, the show is back to finish where things left off, although it’s now dubbed Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

Announced in March 2020, fans will be getting a ton of new episodes in the Bleach anime series, and now not only do we have our first look at the anime, but also more information about when you can check the new series out for yourself.

Here is everything is currently known about the release date of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War.

When is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War coming out?

Image via Viz Media

Fans will get the chance to see Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War when the series premieres this October.

This release month was revealed during Anime Expo 2022 along with the first trailer for the series highlighting the re-emergence of The Quincy King.

World Premiere of BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War PV at #AnimeExpo.



The Quincy King has arrived. Ichigo, please save Soul Society. #BleachTYBW pic.twitter.com/luu5xO9flX — VIZ (@VIZMedia) July 3, 2022

Right now, there are no further details on when the show will debut, besides being sometime in October, but as we approach this date, a specific date for the first episode to air will be announced.

To no one’s surprise, the show will be launching via Tokyo TV in Japan and in English through VIZ Media.

This new anime series is based upon the Thousand-Year Blood War arc of the Bleach manga created by Tite Kubo. It will take fans from this arc through to the conclusion of the manga. During the Anime Expo panel for Bleach, Kubo teased what fans can expect from the new series, saying, “Expect modern contemporary coloring and a new and refreshing viewing experience with the new anime.”

When an official release date is revealed, this article will be updated to reflect that information.